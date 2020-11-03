Pompano Beach Arts Presents the Old Skool Gang

The concert premieres at 7pm on November 8, 2020.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will present the Old Skool Gang for a virtual Soulful Sundays concert. The high-energy event will have people dancing in their living rooms as the group belts out hit after hit while showcasing their smooth moves. This very special edition of Soulful Sundays also honors what would have been iconic actress Esther Rolle's 100th birthday. To recognize the legendary Pompano Beach resident, this program features a few special performances including a poem by Eccentrich and a dance by Jacelyne Jackson from Serenity Center for the Arts. The concert premieres on the City of Pompano Beach Facebook page, @cityofpompanobeach, at 7pm on November 8, 2020, and can also be viewed at www.pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events.

Old Skool Gang is the brainchild of entertainment executive and former KC and the Sunshine Band Member, Paul Lewis. Paul's musical career has now expanded through four decades of incredible success as a single artist, lead singer and producer. His smooth tenor is just the right flavor to make the ladies remember artists like Smokey Robinson, the Stylistics, Sam Cooke and more.

Darrick Gaye started his career as a Gospel artist and the lead singer of the award-winning Gospel/Inspirational group D-n-A. This dynamic singer, producer, songwriter, performer has had the opportunity to grace the stage with many other superstar performers including Freddie Jackson, Glenn Jones, Cherelle, Jody Watley, The Manhattans, Mary Mary, The Mighty Clouds of Joy and so many more. He is also a cousin to the late, great marvelous one Marvin Gaye.

The man behind the music is our Music Director, Mr. Moses T. Talbot III on the keyboards, making sure that all the musicians around the world that jam with "OSG" will keep the sound and the groove right on track. His many years of experience playing for some of the world's greatest superstars, is how "OSG" stays on top of the "Best Music of Yesteryear."

Finally, the icing on the cake comes from a gentleman known as Craig "Silq" Edwards. Originally a South Florida resident, he has traveled extensively all over the U.S. and singing and performing for audiences in over 12 countries. His smooth silky vocals and five octave range gives him a strong solid presence as a member of "OSG" while also making him a perfect complement to Paul and Darrick. Craig's voice is quintessence for those of you that need a little Teddy Pendergrass, Jodeci, R.Kelly, Johnnie Gill, The Temptations, Aaron Hall, or even Michael Jackson.

