Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND Opens At Empire Stage In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pigs Do Fly Productions will present Canadian Playwright Norm Foster's The Long Weekend, a comedy of manners filled with numerous plot twists and a hilariously tangled web of truths, deceptions, and surprises. The production will run from November 1 - 24 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

“Norm Foster's plays definitely resonate with our audiences,” says Pigs Do Fly Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. “This is the third one of his plays we have produced. They are clever, and funny, but they also examine life and circumstances in ways that ring true – whether he's analyzing established relationships or observing emerging or fluctuating ones.

“His characters are often over the age of 50, which is great for us – that's our target audience and that ties in perfectly with our mission statement.” She continues. “But - and this is a wonderful caveat – we have found over the past 8 and a half years that as our audiences have grown, they have diversified; it's been so great to see younger people at the theatre and enjoying what we're offering. As I often say, good theatre has no age limit!”

As The Long Weekend opens Max and Wynn are preparing to show off their beautiful new summer home to their best friends, Roger and Abby. What is meant to be a relaxing holiday weekend turns into a battle of wits as their pasts catch up with them, the gloves come off and old scores are settled in comedic fashion.

The production will be directed by Christopher Michaels: "The Long Weekend had me in absolute stitches on the subway while I gave it a first read," Michaels says. "It is hilariously well-written and all I could think was how much it felt like a sitcom: unit set, key cast, set-ups and punchlines, the overall pacing... And there was the challenge of putting a large country home in the intimate space at Empire Stage."

Michaels is making his Pigs Do Fly directorial debut; this is his second South Florida theatre directing credit, following his acclaimed production of Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story at Wilton Manors' Island City Stage last season.

The Long Weekend cast consists of 2024 Carbonell Award nominee and Silver Palm Award-winner Karen Stephens as Abby, along with Janice Hamilton as Wynn, Alan Goodman as Roger, and Michael Coppola as Max.

Norm Foster is considered Canada's most produced playwright. An extremely prolific writer, frequently referred to as the Canadian Neil Simon, Foster has had more than fifty plays produced on professional stages. His plays are known for their humor, accessibility, and insight into ‘the everyday tribulations of life.'

The Stage Manager for The Long Weekend is Larry Buzzeo. Dean Landhuis is the show's Scenic Designer, David Hart will do the Sound Design, and Preston Bircher will create the Lighting Design and serve as Technical Director. Costumes are by Saul Mendoza and MNM Theatre Company will build the sets. Jessica Kaschube is the Company Manager, and Patrick Vida will handle the Box Office.

Tickets for The Long Weekend are $45 and are available online at www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm. All performances will take place at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

Comments