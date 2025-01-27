News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: John Pizzarelli is An Island of Perfection at The Arts Garage

Ann Hampton Callaway attended the performance.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
The Arts Garage had a performer on its stage last night who possesses one of the highest degrees of musical virtuosity and creativity imaginable, a smooth singing style that masks the effort that makes it seem effortless, the wit and timing of a comic, and a storyteller’s way with words. That’s an evening with John Pizzarelli. He’s one of the finest musicians on the planet and one of the most engaging  entertainers in the music world.  Check out photos below!

As an added treat, usually seeing John for $$$$$ at Cafe Carlyle in NYC, or for $$ at the “Jazz Corner of The World” BIRDLAND, the ticket price at the Arts Garage has not become a victim of inflation, however we experienced the same musical elation as in those legendary Manhattan venues. 

The Arts Garage is a great venue for seeing world class entertainers up close and at affordable prices.  Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed on the same stage the night before, was in the audience and John honored her by singing  one of her tunes. They are both going to be “making waves” with a bunch of other jazz celebrities on the Jazz Cruise departing from Florida this week for some Island hopping.  Come to think of it, John Pizzarelli is an island of perfection!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



