Photo Flash: Tony-Winner John Lloyd Young Performs Benefit Concert At Maltz Jupiter Theater

An exclusive November benefit concert by Tony® and Grammy award-winning performer John Lloyd Young raised more than $225,000 for the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

This glamorous evening brought audiences on a musical journey through classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Photo Flash: Tracey Benson Photography.





