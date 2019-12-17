Photo Flash: Tony-Winner John Lloyd Young Performs Benefit Concert At Maltz Jupiter Theater
An exclusive November benefit concert by Tony® and Grammy award-winning performer John Lloyd Young raised more than $225,000 for the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre.
This glamorous evening brought audiences on a musical journey through classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards.
Check out photos from the evening below!
Photo Flash: Tracey Benson Photography.
Scott and Kristina Seeley
Sylvan Endich and Dr. Alceste Pappas
Andrew Kato, Roe Green, Erin Tartaglia and Jay Johnson
Wally Graham and Louise Coffman
John Lloyd Young and Little Anthony
Sandy and Isanne Fisher
Andy White and David Dowrick
Bonnie Osher and Dr. Peter Sherma
Barbara and Peter Sidel
Kelsey and Thomas Nevill
Rick Katz, Molly Mathias, Katie Simons and Peggy Katz