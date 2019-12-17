Photo Flash: Tony-Winner John Lloyd Young Performs Benefit Concert At Maltz Jupiter Theater

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

An exclusive November benefit concert by Tony® and Grammy award-winning performer John Lloyd Young raised more than $225,000 for the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

This glamorous evening brought audiences on a musical journey through classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Photo Flash: Tracey Benson Photography.

Scott and Kristina Seeley

Sylvan Endich and Dr. Alceste Pappas

Andrew Kato, Roe Green, Erin Tartaglia and Jay Johnson

Wally Graham and Louise Coffman

John Lloyd Young and Little Anthony

Sandy and Isanne Fisher

Andy White and David Dowrick

Bonnie Osher and Dr. Peter Sherma

Barbara and Peter Sidel

Kelsey and Thomas Nevill

Rick Katz, Molly Mathias, Katie Simons and Peggy Katz



