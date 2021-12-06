Pelican Café to Launch New Dinner & Music Series Next Month with Carole J. Bufford & Peter Calo

Café Pelican is presenting the inaugural dinner-and-show event next month, kicking off a new cabaret series.

Thursday, January 13

Carole J. Bufford & Peter Calo

"Poets & Pickers"

The exciting inaugural show in this new four-part cabaret series will feature the very popular and much in demand Carole J. Bufford, one of the most sought after young performers in the New York cabaret and jazz scene. Bufford will be accompanied on guitar by Peter Calo, a prolific and gifted musician who has been recognized for his solo work as well as his collaboration with Carly Simon and other great artists.

"The lyrics of the songs in our Poets & Pickers celebration have the ability to make you laugh, break your heart, chill you to the bone, or just make you relish the beauty of the words," promises the singer. The dinner-show at Pelican Café will include audience favorite numbers by Randy Newman, Irving Berlin, Bobbie Gentry, Cole Porter, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Kander & Ebb, and more.

"Poets & Pickers" is generously underwritten in part by:

+ Judy & Jerry Kaufman

+ Cindy & Harold Guttman in honor of Cindy's parents

The evening will include a delicious three course dinner from 6 to 8 pm, followed by the concert from 8 to 9:15 pm. Dinner will consist of a first course, a choice of one of four entrees, and dessert. A cash bar will be available before and during the shows, and the tables will be reconfigured to maximize visibility of the stage. Master showman Rob Russell will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the concert at the award-winning Pelican Café, which is located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403).

Tickets for the opening cabaret on January 13 including dinner and show are:

+ VIP Tickets - $250 per person, including Prime Seating and Private Post-Show Meet and Greet

+ Standard Tickets - $200 per person (Preferred Seating)

+ Bar Seating - $150 per person

To purchase tickets for "Poets and Pickers" with Carole Bufford and Peter Calo, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cabaret-series-featuring-carole-j-bufford-and-peter-calo-tickets-195217559977.

Additional upcoming concerts in the new cabaret series at Pelican Café include:

+ Thursday, February 24: Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

+ Thursday, March 24: Ann Hampton Callaway

+ Thursday, April 28: Todd Murray & Alex Rybeck

For more information about the Pelican Café and the new cabaret series, please visit www.thepelicancafe.com.