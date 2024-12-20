Palm Beach Symphony SOUNDS OF THE SEASON To Air on Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Symphony will ring in the holidays with the Sounds of the Season, highlights from festive holiday concerts over the last four years, that will be broadcast on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations in the West Palm Beach.

Sounds of the Season airs on Saturday, December 21 from 8 to 9 p.m. on My15 (WTCN); Sunday, December 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. on CW34 (WTVX); and on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. on CBS 12 News (WPEC). The concert will also be streamed on cbs12.com on December 24 for audiences outside of the viewing area.

The holiday spirit comes to life through a montage of excerpts from Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, beloved movements from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons featuring Concertmaster Evija Ozolins, Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival and more.

Palm Beach Symphony performs side-by-side with two student choirs. The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches perform uplifting renditions of “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “We Need a Little Christmas.” The Frost Chorale from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami sings George Frideric Handel’s “And the Glory of the Lord” and “Worthy is the Lamb that was Slain” from Messiah.

The Frost Chorale, the premier choral ensemble at the Frost School of Music, performs, records and travels nationally and internationally, appearing at regional and national conferences. They often join professional orchestras such as Palm Beach Symphony to perform the great choral-orchestral repertoire.

The GRAMMY-nominated conductor Gerard Schwarz, the Palm Beach Symphony's Music Director, is also affiliated with the Frost School of Music, where he serves as Distinguished Professor of Music, Conducting and Orchestral Studies, and as Music Director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra. Maestro Schwarz is celebrated internationally for his innovative programming, extensive catalog of recordings and a lifelong dedication to music education.

