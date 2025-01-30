Palm Beach Symphony Names Mickey Smith Jr. As Instrumental Music Teacher Of The Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Symphony named Mickey Smith Jr. the 2024 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year. Smith, who serves as Associate Director of Instrumental Arts at The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach where he instructs students in 4th through 12th grade, was recognized during Palm Beach Symphony’s Eighth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

Smith was awarded coaching sessions and/or masterclasses by Palm Beach Symphony musicians at his school during the spring semester; a classroom visit and coaching by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz; an invitation for a student music ensemble to perform at a Symphony event; complimentary tickets for him to attend a Masterworks concert with his students; a framed certificate; and a gift basket of indulgences.

Since joining The King’s Academy in 2022, Smith has increased band enrollment by more than 225% and has retained 90% of band members. He introduced an after-school jazz and improvisation class called The Junior Jazz Experience and created a middle school percussion ensemble. With Smith’s guidance, a King’s Academy student became the first middle school student in 20 years to make the All-County Jazz Band.

Smith welcomes other educators into his classroom to observe his teaching methods and collaborate. He also serves as a King’s Academy ambassador by sharing inspirational and innovative teaching practices with educators nationwide. He previously worked as Director of Instrumental Music at The Greene School, also located in West Palm Beach.

A Louisiana native, Smith is also a recipient of the prestigious GRAMMY Music Educator Award and is an 8-time Teacher of the Year award winner from various schools where he’s taught. Throughout his nearly two-decade career, he has developed and grown band programs in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. Smith helps young people realize what they are capable of through music, leading them to discover their personal sound. He’s shared his unique combination of message and music with thousands of students as a teacher, all-state conductor and clinician across North America.

Additionally, Smith is an acclaimed saxophonist and international keynote speaker and presenter, spreading his message to “Keep on Going.” He blends the roles of educator and entertainer to create a one-of-a-kind, dynamic experience that entertains, educates and elevates everyone to excellence. He’s a member of the National Association for Music Education, Florida Bandmasters Association, Florida Music Educators Association and Phi Beta Mu. Smith earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana and currently resides in West Palm Beach with Eugenia, his wife of over 20 years, and their two children, all of whom are musicians.

“Mickey truly brings the Palm Beach Symphony’s mission to engage, educate and entertain to life each and every day,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “We had a very impressive pool of nominees to select from this year. It was difficult for the panel to choose just one, but it is clear why Mickey is very deserving of the honor. The Symphony applauds him and all music educators in Palm Beach County for their great work. We encourage nominators to submit their favorite teachers again next year for consideration.”

The Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award was underwritten by Carol and Joseph Andrew Hays. Every year since 2018, Palm Beach Symphony has presented the award to an extraordinary music teacher who has an outstanding instructional technique and ability to nurture, connect with and inspire students. The award goes to a K-12 educator in a public, private or charter school in Palm Beach County with a minimum of three years of experience as a band or orchestra instructor. Winners are also active community leaders and demonstrate respect and integrity in working with students, parents and colleagues. For more information and to see a complete list of previous winners, go to PalmBeachSymphony.org.

