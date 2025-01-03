Palm Beach Opera Announces New SALON SERIES At Historic Sea Gull Cottage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Opera has announced an exciting expansion of programming with a new Salon Series, a trio of intimate afternoon recitals showcasing the extraordinary talents of the Bailey Apprentice Artists. These monthly performances will take place on January 12, February 9, and March 23, 2025, at the Royal Poinciana Chapel's historic Sea Gull Cottage at 3 p.m.

Partnered by virtuosic pianist Gregory Ritchey, three Bailey Apprentice Artists will perform a thoughtfully curated program of art songs at each Salon Series recital, including works by composers such as Schubert, Debussy, and Vaughan Williams. This unique series offers music lovers a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and emotional depth of the art song repertoire in an intimate, historic setting.

"The Salon Series recalls the beautiful 19th-century tradition of musical evenings gathered around a piano, hearing poetry set to song," said James Barbato, General Director of Palm Beach Opera. "We are thrilled for our Bailey Apprentice Artists to further enrich the vibrant concert life of this community with these special recitals at the Sea Gull Cottage, a venue that perfectly showcases this exquisite repertoire."

The Bailey Apprentice Artist Program, generously funded by The Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, offers unparalleled performance experience and intensive training. These emerging artists serve as ambassadors for Palm Beach Opera, engaging audiences throughout the region with educational and community concerts, while performing supporting roles and choruses in mainstage productions.

The Salon Series is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hoffman. For tickets and more information, visit palmbeachopera.org or contact the Palm Beach Opera Box Office.

Each recital begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25, are available online at www.pbopera.org or by calling 561-833-7888.

