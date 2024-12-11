POTUS to Make Its Miami Premiere at The Adrienne Arsht Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will present the Miami premiere of Selina Fillinger’s hit comedy POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. The Miami premiere features an all-local cast and runs as part of the Arsht Theater Up Close series in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater from January 9-26, 2025.



For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.



“Upon the first reading of Selina Fillinger’s magnificent play POTUS, I laughed until my sides hurt . . . literally hurt. I knew immediately that we had to produce this play at Zoetic Stage. I also knew that I had access to some of the funniest comedic actors in South Florida and working with them on a piece like this would be pure joy,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “My hope is that POTUS brings much needed laughter to our community in these very divided times.”



POTUS is a comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world! When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander in chief out of trouble.



Selina Fillinger's brilliant, all-female farce took Broadway by storm in a star-studded production that earned three 2022 Tony Award nominations. Its Miami premiere at Zoetic Stage will feature a cast of South Florida's finest and funniest female actors, including Carbonell Award winners Elena Maria Garcia and Karen Stephens, Silver Palm Award winner and Carbonell Award nominee Elizabeth Price, Gaby Tortoledo, Autumn Kioti Horne, Amber Joy Layne and Renata Eastlick. Headshots and bios for the full cast are available here.



