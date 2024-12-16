NSAL Florida Unveils New Season of Scholarships and Competitions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Society of Arts and Letters has revealed its exciting new season of scholarships and competitions, empowering young artists across the state. Applications are now open in instrumental performance, voice, visual art, writing, and the national spotlight competition – ballet.

"NSAL Florida fosters artistic growth and inspires future generations by recognizing exceptional young talent," says Kirsten Stephenson, NSAL Florida President. "We take immense pride in our program's alumni who have gone on to grace stages worldwide."

Ballet Takes Center Stage:

Each year, NSAL National selects a discipline for a major competition. In 2025, ballet takes center stage, with talented dancers aged 16-22 from across the country vying for a chance to win $15,000 in prizes. Entry to Nationals is through the local competition.

Florida's young stars can compete for cash prizes awarded to the top three dancers. The first-place winner receives a $2,000 award, an all-expense paid trip to the National competition in Pittsburgh, PA, and a professional photo shoot with Warner Prokos Photography valued at $1,400.

"We're excited to host Florida's most talented young dancers at this year's competition," said competition chair Shari Upbin. "Boca Ballet Theatre has graciously agreed to host this prestigious event, and we're grateful to our esteemed panel of judges. We look forward to selecting an exceptional dancer to represent us at the national level.”

Judges include:

Steve Caras. Former soloist with George Balanchine and The New York City Ballet, Acclaimed Dance Photographer and passionate advocate of the Arts.



Victoria Schneider. Ballet faculty at the prestigious Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton and former soloist with The Pennsylvania Ballet . She was the principal teacher at La Scuola di Danza Classica in Italy. Her students have won major awards in Ballet competitions all around the globe.



John Prinz American Ballet Theatre Ballet Master, Ballet Master at Pittsburgh Ballet, Cleveland Ballet , National Espana Ballet and Ballet Master Zurich Opera House and Boca Ballet Theatre

A Symphony of Opportunities:

NSAL Florida fosters artistic growth through various competitions and scholarships including:

Dreyfoos Concerto Competition: Open to students of The Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

Martorella Classical Voice Competition: For aspiring vocalists aged 23-31

Naomi Rabb Winston Scholarship: Supports students aged 16-22 in visual arts.

Shirley Rabb Winston Classical Voice Scholarship: Empowers vocalists aged 16-22.

New Writing Scholarship: Awards scholarships for outstanding fiction short stories by students aged 16-22.

NSAL Florida also awards various scholarships to young artists pursuing arts degrees at local universities.

