Museum of Discovery and Science Unveils January Programming

It’s a new year, with new exhibits, IMAX films and STEM-based programs to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS)! Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes, soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels, return to the far reaches of space during INTERSTELLAR’s 10th anniversary limited engagement run at the AutoNation® IMAX® 3D Theater, and more in January!



“The new year is filled with so many exciting opportunities to refresh, recharge and refocus our minds,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We’re absolutely thrilled about the opening of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit, an incredible STEAM-based literary and multimedia phenomenon that inspires children’s viewpoints through the eyes of past historical school-aged heroes. We’re grateful to our community partner attractions and sponsors for sharing the enthusiasm with fun, inventive passport scavenger hunt that unites fact-finding teamwork and a love of learning. Plus, adults can experience the blockbuster eagle-eye’s view of our Navy’s Blue Angels in flight and revisit an award-winning space epic on the big screen.”



Calling all creators…LEGO® Weekends are back beginning January 4 on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Unleash your imagination and build the change by experimenting

with LEGO® bricks, Build the Change by experimenting with creative solutions, coding dance moves in a LEGO® Coding Dance Party and designing imaginative animal habitats. Celebrate the power of play and innovation on International LEGO® Day (January 28)! All activities are included in admission.



Travel back in time and unravel the secrets of world-famous heroes when Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit, presented locally by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, opens on Friday, January 17, 2025. This new exhibit brings to life the acclaimed PBS KIDS® TV series, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, which follows kid adventurers Xavier Riddle, his little sister Yadina, and Best Friend Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures when they were kids. The exhibit runs through May 11, 2025. Young adventurers will sneak through a hidden passage to the Secret Museum and use a hologram to unlock three different times in history to meet inspirational heroes. Uncover a dinosaur skeleton with paleontologist Mary Anning, explore a secret garden with botanist George Washington Carver and look at x-rays with chemist Marie Curie. In the Hall of Heroes, learn the traits of a hero and how you can be a hero today. The PBS KIDS® TV series, Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum is based on the highly acclaimed children’s book series Ordinary People Change the World by #1 New York Times bestselling author and South Florida resident Brad Meltzer and award-winning letterer and illustrator Chris Eliopoulos. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit is a national traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum in collaboration with 9 Story Media Group, Inc.



To celebrate the arrival of this exhibit based on the beloved public television series, MODS is partnering with area attractions to inspire future learning with a fun and fulfilling twist. Dive into the continuing excitement with the Xavier Riddle Scavenger Hunt: Passport to Broward — an adventure packed with exploration, learning and the chance to win a prize. Follow the trail, discover local heroes and create unforgettable memories at some of South Florida’s top attractions:



African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Art & Culture Center/Hollywood

Bonnet House

Broward County Libraries Main Branch

Coral Springs Museum of Art

Flamingo Gardens

History Fort Lauderdale

Old Davie School Museum

Stranahan House

Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts

Young At Art Museum



Soar to new heights on January 17 with the Museum’s exciting premiere of The Blue Angels, a breathtaking new IMAX® documentary film from legendary producer J.J. Abrams and actor Glen Powell. This immersive, larger-than-life documentary takes viewers into the cockpit of the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron for an unparalleled firsthand look at their precision flying. The aerial shots capture the Blue Angels’ spectacular maneuvers, showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride of the Navy and Marine Corps personnel who have served in this iconic squadron. The Blue Angels is a Bad Robot, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Films Production, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Sutter Road Picture Company, Diamond Docs and Barnstorm Productions.



From the stratosphere into the deep, dark reaches of space…filmgoers won’t want to miss the 10th anniversary of Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan’s landmark epic INTERSTELLAR as it returns to the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater for an exclusive limited engagement in 15/70mm IMAX beginning January 15. With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether humanity has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.



