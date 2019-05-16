Modern Drummer Names David Frangioni as Publisher

Modern Drummer magazine today announced one of the industry's most sought-after drumming aficionados, David Frangioni, will become its new publisher. Frangioni, a musician since age two, used drumming as a form of therapy; as a child he was stricken by retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer, and underwent surgery for removal of his right eye.

Music (notably drums) was the constant for Frangioni, and it turned out that it alleviated his trauma-while his passion grew with time. He began to play pro drumming gigs at the age of twelve, and as a teen, Modern Drummer was the resource that inspired him. As Frangioni's career evolved, he became one of the music industry's best-known audiophile consultants, recording engineers, programmers, studio installers, producers, and technologists. And Modern Drummer was with him at every step.

"I can't wait to steward Modern Drummer into the new era," explained Frangioni. "I am going to use all my thirty-plus years of experience in a wide selection of music fields so that MD can offer the most complete and...well...modern resource for drums, drummers, and drumming!"

Modern Drummer CEO Isabel Spagnardi remarked, "We are thrilled to have David join us in growing the Modern Drummer brand that my husband started forty-four years ago. David's vision, drive, and understanding of our storied history ensures that the magazine and our new ancillary programs will be developed and grown as far as we can take them. With that, Modern Drummer will remain the world's number-one drumming magazine."

Modern Drummer published its debut issue in January of 1977-with Buddy Rich on the cover. The magazine was founded by drummer Ron Spagnardi, who innovated how drums and the whole of drumming is celebrated. In 1983 Spagnardi launched the Modern Drummer Book Division, and in 1987 the first Modern Drummer Festival debuted. "The world's most read drum magazine" now has over 105,000 subscribers with a digital reach in the millions.

The MD staff features the best editorial team in the world of drumming, and in addition to CEO and cofounder Isabel Spagnardi, includes Lori Spagnardi, Adam Budofsky, Billy Amendola, Mike Dawson, Willie Rose, Tracy and Kevin Kearns, Bob Berenson, Scott Bienstock, and LaShanda Gibson.

David's musical aspirations began at age two, when he lost his left eye to cancer and started banging on the drums. He is known today as the pioneer of MIDI and music technology; founder of the award-winning A/V firm Audio One; and author of three books including 2018's Crash: The World's Greatest Drum Kits. He is also the recipient of dozens of gold and platinum albums as technologist, engineer, and/or programmer for hundreds of artists such as Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Ringo Starr, Ricky Martin, Elton John, Sting, Chick Corea, Journey, Pat Metheny, Styx, Kiss, Shakira, Bryan Adams, Ozzy Osbourne, Phil Collins Little Dreams Foundation (as musical director & drummer), Carl Palmer, Ben Orr, Rascal Flatts, and many more.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories