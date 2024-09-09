Miami Dance Icon Daniel Lewis to be Celebrated in October With Events, Performances & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​What becomes a legend most when they hit their 80th birthday milestone? When you are Dr. Daniel Lewis, an icon of the Miami dance world, it is a weekend celebrating the future of Florida movement artists, and performances and tributes that Honor Lewis' illustrious past.

The weekend starts with the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler, now in its 14th year. Showcasing some of the South Florida's most dynamic companies, the highly anticipated program features a curated group of six works, from ballet to modern, contemporary to flamenco. The evening of short pieces and excerpts launches the season of dance in South Florida, with only one performance Saturday, October 5, at 8:00 pm, at Miami's New World School of the Arts Dance Theater (NWSA).

The next day, on Sunday, October 6, at 3:00n pm, also at NWSA, there will be a special Daniel Lewis 80th Birthday Celebration. Lewis was the Founding Dean of the Dance Department of New World, as well as a former dancer and Artistic Director of the renowned Limón Dance Company in New York City. “Danny has been an advisor, a mentor and a friend to us for many years,” said Hannah Baumgarten, Co-Artistic Director of Dance NOW! Miami, one of the organizers of this event, along with the New World School of the Arts. “We are excited for such grand weekend of celebrating him.” Tickets will benefit Miami Dance Futures, an organization founded by Lewis, which facilitates and supports dance artists and organizations, and includes a catered reception.

The afternoon will include tributes and performances from NWSA dance students, and a special performance by Masha Dashinka Maddux, former principal dancer of the Martha Graham Company and a graduate of NWSA high school and college programs. Additionally Dance NOW! will perform “Open Book,” one of Lewis' own seminal works from 1981. Special speakers include Donna Krasnow, co-author of Lewis' biography; longtime friend and colleague Michael Uthoff, Artistic Director of Dance St. Louis; Dante Puleio, current Artistic Director of Limón Dance Company; and Robert Battle, former Artistic Director, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a graduate of NWSA.

The Dance Sampler will feature a diverse group of six companies, including Arts Ballet Theatre, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, Dance NOW! Miami, Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, New World Dance Ensemble and Zest Collective. The Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler is produced by Florida Dance Education Organization in collaboration with Dance NOW! Miami, New World School of the Arts and Miami Dance Futures

As part of the celebration of Daniel Lewis' life and legacy, Donna Krasnow and he will offer a Limón Teacher Training Course, Saturday, October 12 through Monday October 14. Taking place at Armour Dance Theatre Studios, 5818 SW 73rd Street in South Miami, registration is open to dance teachers for a fee of $250 in advance at www.dancenowmiami.org.

Tickets for the Dance Sampler are $25 general admission, $15 students, for the Dance Sampler, and $100 per person, $150 per couple, for the Birthday Celebration, and can be purchased in advance online for both events at www.dancenowmiami.org, or in-person on the day of each event. The New World School of the Arts Dance Theater is fully accessible and is located in downtown Miami at 25 NE 2nd Street, on the 8th floor, with nearby on street and garage parking. For more information, and to request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.

