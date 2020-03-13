Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Annual Gala Raises $742,000 For The Nonprofit Regional Theatre And Its Conservatory

It was the party of the decade.

Held February 15 at Jupiter's hottest new venue, Pelican Club, more than 300 guests donned their swankiest flapper attire and 20s-era suits for the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's glamorous and daring annual gala, The Roaring 2020s, which raised $742,000 for the not-for-profit Theatre and its Conservatory.

Inspired by the Theatre's smash hit musical Chicago, the elite affair was hosted by Honorary Chairs Isanne and Sandy Fisher and honored an entity that has supported the Theatre since its inception: the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation.

Upon arrival, guests received their exclusive keys to enter "Uncle Miltie's Supper Club and Aunt Tamar's Emporium" and were treated to an enthralling and fun-filled themed tribute to founding benefactors Milton and Tamar Maltz and their foundation, including a special human-sized surprise cake in honor of their 90th birthdays. Dazzling entertainment featured Broadway's Matt Loehr and Avery Sommers, as well as high-energy performances by more than 60 children and students from the Theatre's Conservatory and the Theatre's Professional Training Program.

"Our guests can't stop talking about the nonstop fun they had at this year's gala, and we feel so honored to have such a tremendous continued outpouring of support and enthusiasm from our community," said Christina Rynasko, the Theatre's development events and special projects manager. "Our not-for-profit theatre wouldn't be here without its generous supporters, and we are continually strengthened by the wonderful commitment our friends and family bring to continuing our mission to entertain, educate and inspire."

With stunning panoramic views of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum and Intracoastal Waterway, an eight-piece orchestra and singer set the mood with Big Band and jazz music as they transported guests back in time to the allure and panache of a prohibition-era Supper Club. Guests danced the night away in the venue's glass ballroom, bid on elegant auction items to benefit the theatre and were treated to a sumptuous three-course feast at tables adorned with flourishes of burgundy, cream and gold. In true '20s style, a flapper and policeman made comical appearances throughout the evening, causing mischief and keeping guests on their toes.

"We are so proud that we were able to honor the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's founding board members Milton and Tamar Maltz with a party big enough to celebrate all they continue to do - not only for our Theatre, but for their impactful contributions across the country through their foundation," said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "They are true visionaries and leaders who make a difference in everything they do."

The Foundation - which supports programs in the areas of the arts, health and human services, medical research, education and the environment - was part of the original team credited with the acquisition of the former Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre building and its subsequent transformation into the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Nine years later, the Foundation helped create the Theatre's $10 million endowment by committing $7 million through a three-to-one matching fundraising challenge, and last season, the Maltzes announced that the Foundation would match all new donations to the Theatre's Believe capital campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $5 million, inspiring the community to invest further in the Theatre's expansive future.

The Theatre is only one piece of a diverse tapestry of initiatives the Foundation has fulfilled, including the creation of the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beechwood, Ohio. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that art remains accessible to young people at both the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Their focus on medical research has seen the creation of the innovative Cleveland Clinic Mobile Stroke Unit.

The gala raised funds for the Theatre's award-winning productions to help keep its performances affordable for all, as well as inspiring the next generation of young audiences through the Theatre's community outreach programs. It also helped support local families by providing scholarships for children to attend classes and camps at the Conservatory. More than 25 percent of students receive scholarships.

Located on the Theatre's property in Jupiter, the Conservatory is a premiere professional Conservatory that offers a challenging, innovative and quality theatre experience to students of all ages and abilities. In addition to a full schedule of year round classes, the unique connection to the Theatre allows for exclusive hands-on workshops and master classes that offer students an opportunity to learn from nationally-known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors. With state-of-the-art dance, voice and acting studios, the Conservatory is also home to the Theatre's Professional Training Program, a two-year certificate program designed to train young actors for a career in theatre, musical theatre, film and television. The Conservatory draws more than 600 students per year from as far as Miami, Wellington and Fort Pierce.

Sponsors for The Roaring 2020s gala included Executive Producer Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth; Grand Benefactors Roberta and Harvey Golub, Donald Huber and Saks Fifth Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens, Peggy and Rick Katz and Milton and Tamar Maltz; Diamond Sponsors Phebe Bauer, Dr. Alceste T. Pappas and Mr. Sylvan V. Endich, Sandy and Isanne Fisher, Roe Green and The Roe Green Foundation, Sallie and Berton E. Korman, Jane F. Napier, Diane and James E. Perrella and Kristina and W. Scott Seeley; Platinum Sponsors The Clark Family Private Foundation, Vickie and Jack Farber, The Gardens Mall, Nancy and Bill Gilbane, Wallace Graham and Louise Coffman, Priscilla Heublein, Ellen and Robert Lehrer, Elizabeth and James Li, The Modica Family, Sally and Tom Neff, Pelican Club, Schacknow Family Foundation, Inc., Seabourn, The Travel Gallery, Viking Cruises, VIP Vacations, Inc. and Penni and Stephen Weinberg; Gold Sponsors Anonymous, Louise Austin, Joan and Richard Barovick, Lynn and George Bovenizer, Susan and John Damon, The Tux Shop, John and Melinda Geberth, Mary Ellen and Dermot Healey, Betty and Rodger Hess, Dr. James H. Howenstine, Lyn Ianuzzi, Joseph U. Horton and Michael G. McCafferty, Bill and Kay Morton, Elizabeth Neuhoff, Dr. and Mrs. Simon Parisier, Emily and Naj Pervez, Janis and John Ruan, III, Barbara and Peter Sidel, Kim and Sal Tiano and Gil Walsh; Underwriters ACIS Educational Tours, Nancy Y. and Martin Cohen Charitable Trust, The Dress Collection, Christina and James Embrescia, Gilbane Building Company, Irene T.S. Goodkind, Debra Kelly-Ennis, Katie and Andy Newitt, A-1 Moving & Storage, Linda and Bruce Stoesser and Mr. and Mrs. Stanley S. Trotman, Jr.; and Media Sponsor Palm Beach Illustrated.

Planning for next season's gala is currently underway. To become a sponsor or for additional information, contact development events and special projects manager Christina Rynasko at crynasko@jupitertheatre.org or (561) 972-6150.

About the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre has become one of Florida's preeminent professional theatres, committed to production and education through its collaborations with local and national artists. Currently the state's largest award-winning regional theatre, the Theatre draws 100,000 people annually, serves a subscription base of more than 8,240 and has world-class classroom facilities in support of its Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts, which serves hundreds of youth and adults. The Theatre is a member of the prestigious League of Resident Theatres. For more information about the Theatre's upcoming shows and Conservatory, visit www.jupitertheatre.org or call the box office at (561) 575-2223.





