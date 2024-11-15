MOUSE KING - The Musical Returns to South Florida

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Written by Sesame Street veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer and songwriter, Jim Camacho, the beloved decade-spanning holiday musical, "Mouse King," makes its return to South Florida just in time for this year's holiday season. "Mouse King" announces its return to the Mandelstam Theater with a thrilling show-run set for December 13-15.

"Mouse King," a whimsical family-friendly musical reimagines the renowned story of "The Nutcracker" as told by the Nutcracker's adversaries - the mice. Capturing the hearts of family and friends throughout The Magic City, "Mouse King" has quickly become an essential holiday tradition in Miami that promises to stand the test of time.

"I'm thrilled that the magic of Mouse King is returning to South Miami for its eleventh year! MOUSE KING has become a tradition for the community, and I can't wait to hear the audience singing the songs and watching these amazingly talented kids perform and share the spirit of this special holiday moment in time! Happy Chrismouse to you!" Jim Camacho shares.

With puppets built by Master puppeteer James Wojtal Jr. , whose work can be seen making appearances on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, and Last Week with John Oliver - along with special guests from New York City. On stage, an extensive cast of gifted child actors from the Miami metropolitan area will also come together to bring the Musical to life. MacNeal dreamed up the idea of flipping the Nutcracker script into its own alternate reality, where the Nutcracker would be the villain and the Mouse King would be the story's hero. MacNeal joined forces with Camacho to craft a beloved musical that has undoubtedly become a timeless masterpiece over the course of 11 years, generating warm recollections for MacNeal, Camacho, and Wojtal.

The 2024 edition of "Mouse King" ushers in a new wave of young, aspiring thespians, as well as cherishable memories of yet another "Chrismouse" season. Tickets will sell out so be sure get your tickets soon!

