MOUSE KING: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER Returns to South Florida

South Florida's favorite holiday tradition is back! Mouse King: The Untold Story of The Nutcracker, the family-favorite musical created by Sesame Street veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning composer Jim Camacho, returns to the Mandelstam Theater this December with an all-new edition of the magically reimagined Nutcracker story... told from the other side of the battle.

Now in its twelfth year, "Mouse King" invites audiences to step into a whimsical world where the mice take center stage and the Nutcracker isn't quite the hero he's been made out to be. Packed with heart, humor, and holiday wonder, the musical brings together a vibrant cast of young Miami performers, spectacular puppetry, and show-stopping special effects for an unforgettable seasonal tradition.

"It's incredible to see how a small idea between two friends has grown into a holiday homecoming for so many families," says composer Jim Camacho. "Every year, these amazing kids, our professional puppeteers, and the extraordinary puppets built by James Wojtal help fill the theater with the spirit of the season. I'm honored that 'Mouse King' continues to be part of Miami's holidays."

Featuring puppets crafted by master puppeteer James Wojtal Jr. - whose work has appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - the production also welcomes guest artists from New York City. Together, they bring MacNeal's imaginative retelling to life in a way that captivates first-timers and returning families alike.

With a one-hour runtime and no intermission, "Mouse King" is designed for audiences of all ages (minimum age 3). The production remains one of Miami's most cherished seasonal outings, drawing families back year after year to celebrate the magic of storytelling, community, and Chrismouse cheer.

