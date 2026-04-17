Dance NOW! Miami Program III Will Feature LOVE-LESS Premiere and More

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For their season finale, Dance NOW! Miami's (DNM) Program III will feature two world premieres that examine this universal emotion, and three repertory works. Broward audiences can experience this evening of some of the best of Florida dance on Friday, May 8, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and in Miami-Dade on Saturday, May 9, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Love-less: Dance of the Last Moho braccatus is a new contemporary ballet from DNM Co-Artistic Director Hannah Baumgarten, inspired by the fate of a small black-and-yellow Hawaiian songbird facing extinction due to habitat destruction and climate change. It is a real story of paradise lost, of true love, and ultimately of the frailty of the world. The piece includes an original score based on the bird's actual calls by Italian composer Federico Bonacossa, costumes from Haydee and Maria Morales, a dramatic set inspired by the species tree tops existence from designer Bruce F. Brown and video art by DNM Co-Artistic Director Diego Salterini.



The program's other world premiere is Traces, choreographed by Salterini and featuring the full company of ten dancers. It “traces” the universal search for love, belonging and self-discovery, through one woman's journey. The evening also includes Deco-de, the first full-stage production of Salterini's homage to the Art Deco design and architecture, a Miami signature style, commissioned for its international centennial.

Rounding out the program will be an excerpt of Blue Pencil, DNM's commentary on government censorship and repression, and an encore of Dance NOW! Miami's revival of well-known choreographer Tandy Beal's Forest Dreams, as part of DNM's Masterpiece in Motion series.



“When times are tough, I have often returned to nature for inspiration and renewal,” said Baumgarten. ”In my new piece, I'm trying to understand how we all cope with unexpected loss and face our own extinction. Added Salterini, “We dance and we create, to bring love and real emotions to the stage, and to our audiences,”



Tickets are $20 to $50 reserved seating, and with student discount with valid ID.