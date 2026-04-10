Photos: THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM at Colony Theatre

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The Zionists: A Family Storm, a new play by S. Asher Gelman, will open at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach. Directed by Chloe Treat, the production is presented by Miami New Drama in association with Midnight Theatricals. The play examines family dynamics against a backdrop of contemporary political and cultural tensions.

The production began previews on April 9, 2026 and will officially open on April 11, 2026, with performances continuing through May 3 at the Colony Theatre, located at 1040 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

The cast includes Shira Alon, William DeMeritt, Coby Getzug, Joanna Glushak, Avi Hoffman, Jamie Ann Romero, Dani Stoller, and Gregg Weiner.

The play follows a Jewish family gathering at a Caribbean resort in the aftermath of October 7, where political divisions and personal histories surface amid an approaching hurricane. The story explores themes of identity, conflict, and generational tension within a contemporary context.

The creative team includes scenic design by Adam Koch, lighting design by Solomon Weisbard, costume design by Anya Klepikov, wig design by Carol Raskin, projection design by Bryce Cutler, and props design by Jameelah Bailey. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, with stage management by Amy Rauchwerger.

Tickets are available through the Colony Theatre box office and at miaminewdrama.org.