South Florida Symphony Orchestra Will Host SUMMER WITH THE SYMPHONY Chamber Series

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South Florida Symphony Orchestra's popular Summer with the Symphony chamber music series returns to bring cool sounds to sultry summer nights with six concerts from May 14 – July 24. Enjoy inviting, intimate candlelit concerts in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables, including special meet-and-greet receptions with the musicians after each concert.

“We're delighted to keep the music flowing year-round through our Summer with the Symphony chamber series, which allows listeners to experience the beauty of classical music in an up-close and personal way,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “Set in candlelit, picturesque atmospheres, these programs pair cherished masterworks with elegant discoveries, offering a rich and intimate concert experience. Whether it's date night, a night out with friends, or family time, we're proud to be part of South Florida's vibrant summer cultural landscape.”

May's “Whispering Waters” shimmer with warmth and light. Take in Hummel's radiant Piano Quintet, Op. 87 and Schubert's beloved Piano Quintet in A major, “Trout” featuring luminous textures, playful exchanges, and melodies that float, making for a breezy evening that glows from within. The concert features musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Brandon Wu (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), Amy Nickler (bass), and Tao Lin (piano) who will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ (3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables), and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 North Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park).

June's program continues the luminosity with its “Sparkle & Charm” theme. Delight in Farrenc's elegant Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 34 and Pejačević's brilliant Piano Trio, Op. 29 as they glisten with undeniable charm. Catherine Lan's piano, Huifang Chen's violin, and Christopher Glansdorp's cello mingle in a playful exchange of musical ingenuity. The concerts will take place on Thursday, June 25, at the Coral Cables Museum (285 Aragon Ave. with an after party at Books & Books) and on Friday, June 26, at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

July bids a delightful farewell to the summer series with a “Sweet Serenade.” Dohnányi's tender Serenade for String Trio and Dvořák's spirited Piano Quartet No. 2, Op. 87 unfolds with exquisite lyricism and heartfelt expression, creating a joyous finale. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Brando Wu (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the Sanctuary of the Arts, and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA to performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

The series is presented under the artistic direction of Sebrina María Alfonso, music director of South Florida Symphony Orchestra and curated by SFSO pianist Catherine Lan. Summer with the Symphony 2026 is presented with the support of the City of Coral Gables, Lenore Nolan Ryan World Class Catering & Cooking School, OutClique (Media Sponsor), Robert Smith, and The Windfall Fund.

General admission tickets for each program are $40; a three-concert package is $99 ($21 savings). Limited student tickets are $20 (50% Off). Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445.