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Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival

Screening and after-party held at Museum of Discovery and Science.

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A documentary about Guy Harvey premiered during the closing night of the 40th Annual Fort Lauderdale Film Festival. The screening took place in the IMAX theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. Check out photos of the event.

The film follows Harvey’s career as a marine artist, scientist, and conservationist, tracing his work across multiple disciplines. Filmed over 18 months, the documentary includes interviews with colleagues and collaborators.

The premiere was accompanied by a pre- and post-screening reception held in the museum’s courtyard. Attendees participated in a meet-and-greet with Harvey, with opportunities for photos and merchandise signings.

The documentary is directed by Nick Nanton and produced by Astonish Entertainment in association with DNA Films and Abundance Studios. It will continue with screenings at venues across the United States before a planned release on streaming platforms.

 Photo Credit: Michele Eve Photography

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Tommy DiGiorgio, Natalie DiGiorgio, Vivian Roden, Steve Roden, Terri Groth , Steve Groth

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Nijaansh Purohit, Dr. Guy Harvey, Nick Ruff

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Dr. Guy Harvey with Director Nick Nanton and his family

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Nick Nanton & Brock Nanton

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Dr. Guy Harvey

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Kathy Murphy, Guy Harvey, Rick Murphy

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Brynn Hill, Guy Harvey, Gene Cioffi, Jim Hill

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Lisa Grigorian & Dr. Guy Harvey

Photos: Dr. Guy Harvey Documentary Premieres at Fort Lauderdale Film Festival Image
Jessica Harvey, Guy Harvey, Gillian Harvey, Alex Harvey






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