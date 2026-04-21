Video: Daniel Radcliffe Leads EVERY BRILLIANT THING LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night

the Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing hosted a special LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night at the Hudson Theatre, with partner organizations The Trevor Project and American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

A post-performance conversation featured the play’s star, Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, alongside Jaymes Black (CEO of The Trevor Project), and Dr. Christine Yu Moutier (CMO of AFSP). Moderated by ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, the discussion addressed the importance of mental health advocacy and suicide prevention. See footage from the event here!

“There’s something really powerful about knowing ‘oh, I’m not alone, actually. Someone else has been through this, and is now looking back from a place where they can make art about it – or talk about it in a way that is not just full of despair, but is actually a source of hope,” says Daniel Radcliffe. “There’s a line in a poem that I’ve been thinking about recently, called Wild Geese, where the author says ‘tell me about your despair, yours, and I will tell you mine’. To me, that’s like the guiding light for this show. Every night, there is something being shared between me and the audience – I’ll never get a chance to do [something like this] again, and it feels really authentic, and honest, and beautiful.”

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