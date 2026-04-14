Palm Beach Symphony Will Present 2026-2027 Masterworks Series With World Premieres

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Palm Beach Symphony has announced its 2026–2027 Masterworks Concert Series, led by Music Director Gerard Schwarz. The seven-concert season will run from November 2026 through May 2027 at Dreyfoos Concert Hall in the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The season will feature guest artists including pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yefim Bronfman, and Daniil Trifonov; violinists Augustin Hadelich, Pinchas Zukerman, and Ray Chen; and cellist Julian Schwarz. The series will also include world premieres by Daron Aric Hagen and Gerard Schwarz.

2026–2027 MASTERWORKS SERIES

The season will open on Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, featuring the world premiere of Hagen’s Consolation, alongside works by Saint-Saëns and Brahms.

On Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., pianist Yefim Bronfman will perform in a program including selections from Handel’s Messiah, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 6, and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

The Sunday, January 17 concert at 3:00 p.m. will feature violinist Augustin Hadelich in a program of works by McTee, Paganini, and Berlioz.

Pianist Daniil Trifonov will appear on Wednesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m., performing music by Anna Clyne, Dvořák, and Tchaikovsky.

On Monday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., cellist Julian Schwarz will perform in a program including Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Strauss’ Don Quixote.

The Wednesday, April 28 concert at 7:30 p.m. will feature violinist Pinchas Zukerman and include the world premiere of Gerard Schwarz’s Symphony, along with works by Ben-Haim, Bruch, and Beethoven.

The season will conclude on Sunday, May 23 at 3:00 p.m. with violinist Ray Chen in a program featuring Wagner, Sibelius, and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Subscription packages for the full series will go on sale June 1, with mini-packages and individual tickets available beginning September 8. Individual tickets will range from $30 to $135. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office in West Palm Beach.

Additional programming will include artist masterclasses and Symphony Sessions: Lunch & Learns held prior to each concert, offering audiences insight into the repertoire and creative process.