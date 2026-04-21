Video: Why Don Cheadle Doesn't Want to Know Who's in the Audience for PROOF





Acclaimed actor Don Cheadle is making his Broadway debut in Proof, the new revival of David Auburn's play. With the actor now treading the Booth Theatre eight shows a week, there are plenty of opportunities for esteemed guests to see the show, including producers Barack and Michelle Obama. But don't tell Cheadle who might be in the audience.

"I don't want to know," the actor told Stephen Colbert during a recent visit to The Late Show, explaining his belief that the show should be a shared, equal experience for all members of the audience. "I don't want to change anything. It's a very egalitarian space."

Cheadle went on to discuss his experience with play itself, which he was unable to see during its original Broadway run because he was starring in Topdog/Underdog at the Public. He also spoke about working with playwright David Auburn for this new production.

"He was very supportive and we were able to interrogate a lot of things in the play," said Cheadle of the playwright, who won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Proof. "He's not precious about his work..."

Watch the full conversation with Cheadle now, who also looks back on his first stage role as Templeton the Rat in a production of Charlotte's Web, even treating the audience to a sample from one of the show's musical numbers.

Directed by Thomas Kail, Proof officially opened on April 16 at the Booth Theatre and runs through July 19th. Read the reviews for the show here.

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The creative team for Proof includes Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

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