THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM Extends at Miami New Drama

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Miami New Drama's World Premiere production of The Zionists: A Family Storm will now run an extra week at The Colony Theatre, closing May 10, 2026. The new play written by S. Asher Gelman and directed by Chloe Treat is the best-selling production in Miami New Drama’s nearly ten-year history. See photos from the production HERE!

In The Zionists, a prominent Jewish family, fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7, gathers for a fragile reunion at a luxury Caribbean resort. But when a sudden hurricane bears down outside their bungalow, an even fiercer storm erupts within—forcing them to confront old wounds, clashing values, and the ties that may no longer bind them. In this urgent and deeply human world premiere The Zionists lays bare how identity, politics, and history can tear families apart—and the struggle to hold them together in an increasingly divided world.

The cast of The Zionists includes Shira Alon, William DeMeritt, Coby Getzug, Joanna Glushak, Avi Hoffman, Jamie Ann Romero, Dani Stoller and Gregg Weiner.