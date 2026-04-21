Video: Watch 'Never Fly Away' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING From Backstage

Maybe Happy Ending has offered a backstage look at "Never Fly Away." In a new social media video, fans can see the view from the wings of the Belasco Theatre as the musicians are revealed in the fan-favorite song.

The video features Rachel Handman on violin, Sean Murphy on Bass, and Chelsea Wimmer on viola playing Hue Park and Will Aronson's Tony-winning score.

Darren Criss and Claire Kwon star in the musical through Sunday, May 17, 2026, before Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen) and Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending, Back to the Future) take over the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire," beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. They join the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

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