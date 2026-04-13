Actors' Playhouse to Host 35th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction

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A beloved South Florida tradition will return as Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre hosts its 35th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, presented by Lexus of Kendall, on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 6 to 11 p.m. This highly anticipated, black-tie optional event transforms the historic Miracle Theatre into an elegant celebration of community, cuisine and charitable giving.

Online bidding is now open, giving supporters early access to hundreds of exclusive items and experiences in advance of the main event. Participants can browse and place bids at https://onecau.se/apgala35.

Guests attending the gala will be immersed in an evening of exceptional hospitality, featuring gourmet tastings, premium cocktails and one of the region's most exciting auction experiences, all in support of Actors' Playhouse's artistic and educational programs.

Taking center stage in the live auction is a standout prize: a one-year lease for a 2026 Lexus RX, courtesy of presenting sponsor Lexus of Kendall. Additional marquee offerings include luxurious voyages from Azamara Cruises, global travel packages from Delta Air Lines, and a coveted three-night escape to Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, America's only private island resort, along with a curated collection of high-end experiences and indulgences.

The silent auction will showcase more than 200 items spanning a wide range of categories, including luxury travel, local staycations, fine dining, exclusive entertainment experiences, jewelry, golf outings, art and home décor. Each item reflects the generosity of the South Florida community in support of the theatre's mission.

Featured culinary partners include renowned establishments such as Armstrong Jazz House, Bacardi U.S.A., Benihana, Birdie Bistro, Bouchon Bistro, Bulla Gastrobar, Caffe Abbracci, CalaMillor Gourmet Experience, Catering by Les, Catering by Lovables, The Collab at THesis Hotel Miami, CrêpeMaker, Doc B's Restaurant, Edda's Cake Designs, Francesco, Hotel Colonnade, JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Kojin, La Vela Coffee Roasters, Morton's The Steakhouse , PINCHO Burgers + Kebabs, Pisco Y Nazca, Salumeria 104, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, Tropical Chinese Restaurant, Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab, Tullio, Wild Fork, Zucca and ABC Bartending School.

Tickets are $250 per person and include all food, beverages, and access to auction experiences. A limited number of VIP Sponsorship packages with exclusive benefits are available through the Actors' Playhouse Development Office.

Reservations can be made online at www.ActorsPlayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 305-444-9293 ext. 2.

Proceeds from the Reach for the Stars Gala Auction support Actors' Playhouse's youth programming and help preserve the historic Miracle Theatre for future generations.