Living Room Concert Series to Present Charlotte McKinnon Live at Blanche Ely House Museum

Pompano Beach Arts will present the legendary Charlotte McKinnon in a captivating performance at the Blanche Ely House Museum on October 24, 2024, at 7pm. As part of their Living Room Concert Series—an intimate, NPR Tiny Desk-inspired event—this is your chance to experience McKinnon's stunning talent up close in a cozy and personal setting. Don't miss this unique opportunity! Tickets are just $10.

“Charlotte McKinnon, renowned for her unforgettable 1987 dance hit ‘Fascinated,’ brings a wealth of experience to the stage,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “With a career spanning nearly three decades, Charlotte has enchanted audiences worldwide and earned a reputation as a versatile and dynamic performer, and we know our audience will love her!”

McKinnon’s impressive resume includes appearances on numerous television shows, contributions to a major motion picture, and extensive touring as a leading vocalist with the acclaimed group Company B. Additionally, she has lent her exceptional voice as a backing singer for notable artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Ky-Mani Marley, and KC and the Sunshine Band. Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

About Blanche Ely House Museum

The Blanche Ely House Museum reopened in March 2019, under the auspices of the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department. The former home of the renowned educators Blanche and Joseph Ely was restored and is now a thriving venue showcasing the significant social and cultural milestones of Pompano Beach’s Northwest Community, while also serving as active cultural hub offering a variety of artmaking and storytelling workshops.





