Lineup Set For Winter and Spring 2025 at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center has announced its winter and spring 2025 lineup, featuring an array of dynamic performances. From dance showcases to musical tributes, the Moss Center continues to offer something for everyone.

Kicking off the season, the Moss Center proudly presents SPACE ODDITY – A Quintessential David Bowie Tribute Experience on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. This tribute show will transport audiences through the legendary hits of David Bowie, celebrating his innovative artistry and unforgettable music.

For audiences of all ages, Lightwire's Moon Mouse – A Space Odyssey takes the stage. Marvin the Mouse ventures to the moon alongside other misfits on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11 a.m. Families can also appreciate the breathtaking fusion of acrobatics, dance, and music in the awe-inspiring Cirque Kalabanté – Afrique en Cirque on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7 p.m.

On January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m., Davina And The Vagabonds will dazzle audiences with elements of boogie-woogie, soul, early rock, blues, and more.

The Moss Center offers many events for music lovers, and the free performance by the Czech National Philharmonic Orchestra of Moravia is no exception. On Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 7 p.m., Maestro Pavel Šnajdr's innovative vision and classical mastery will weave a magical tapestry for audiences. Then, on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., audiences will experience the Andrew Collins Trio's seamless vocals and instrumental mastery.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., the Melton Mustafa Jr. Quartet will wow you with the saxophonist's electrifying talent. And, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m., audiences can enjoy a night of high-energy, New York-style salsa and Latin Jazz by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, led by Oscar Hernandez.

Next up, Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East will take its audience through a vibrant reimagining of the immigrant journey through music on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. Continuing our dive into the national music scene, the American Patchwork Quartet will take the stage on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. Experience the group's vibrant musical narrative to celebrate America's cultural tapestry.

The Moss Center also presents The French Horn Collective – Hot Club Miami All-Stars on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The group, along with blues and gospel singer Wendell Morrison, will grace the stage with their original compositions of hot swing, jazz, and Latin bolero. Then, with soul-stirring vocals compared to Bessie Smith and Nina Simone, Kat Riggins will channel her magnetic stage presence at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival transcends genres and will be loved by the whole family.

Then, Miami City Ballet takes to the stage on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as well as Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. This prestigious ballet company will grace the stage with its exceptional artistry and unmatched choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, Jimmy Gamonet de los Heros, and the famed Martha Graham.

The Way of Water: Miami will enchant audiences on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. The performance explores water and the efforts of individuals who steward it in Miami-Dade County. Through the collaboration of local workers, artists, musicians, and video technology, it aims to showcase the Everglades' importance and reveal the untold stories of those who ensure our water access. This project is a partnership between The Moss Center, Forklift Danceworks, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Water and Sewer Department, Department of Transportation and Public Works, the Office of Resilience, and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

Then, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 p.m., the fiery passion of flamenco will come alive with Siudy Flamenco. This show will transport audiences to Spain, with its vibrant rhythms and intricate footwork.

Celebrating an illustrious career, the Twyla Tharp Dance 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 3 p.m. The special performance, featuring Diabelli Variations set to the music of Philip Glass, will honor the TONY️-award winner's six decades of groundbreaking work in dance and choreography.

Next up, the Salon Series - Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami offers an intimate setting in which to experience new works by this innovative dance company. Marvel at the company's esteemed choreography at select times throughout the weekend of Friday, March 14, 2025, to Sunday, March 16, 2025. Then, the Houston Ballet II will showcase the next generation of ballet stars in stunning performances on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3 p.m., which will combine the classical and contemporary works of The Sleeping Beauty Act II, the pas de deux from Don Quixote and A Dance in the Garden of Mirth.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 7 p.m., journey with polar bears, walruses, seals, and penguins across the ice in Netflix's Our Planet Live: Frozen Worlds. EMMY Award-winning producer and director Sophie Lanfear captures these animals' resilience and importance to our environment in this awe-inspiring film and lecture.

Rounding out the season, the Complexions Contemporary Ballet will take the stage on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for its groundbreaking approach to dance, this company will deliver a visually and emotionally compelling performance. Complexions' performance showcases Woke, a socially conscious ballet addressing contemporary issues, and Love Rocks, a celebration of love and diversity featuring music by GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz.

The Moss Center will also offer a variety of free outdoor events with “Party on the Plaza.” Each event promises a spectacular concert with unique food and drink options available for purchase.

Kicking off the series is Mojo Ike & Lady Val Woods & Soul Revue on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Listen to their captivating blend of blues, gospel, pop, and jazz under the stars. On Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Gold Dust Lounge blends surf jazz, lounge noir, and Americana punk into cinematic music. Closing out the free series is Las Guaracheras, who will blow you away with their Afro-Latin rhythms and electrifying salsa moves on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the 19th Annual All Kids Included Family Arts Festival, a free event for families, will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. Developed for children of all abilities to enjoy, the Festival will provide accommodations such as ASL interpreters, sensory-inclusive performances, and more.

The Moss Center offers a variety of ticket packages for audiences to enjoy their favorite shows for less. With the Subscription Series Package, guests can save up to 20% on tickets for six or more events. The Moss Center's Cabaret Package saves patrons 20% on five or more cabaret shows, and the Dance Package provides a 25% discount when tickets are purchased to four dance shows.

