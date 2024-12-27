Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Linda Eder Takes the Stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

The performance is on Friday, January 17 at 8 p.m.

By: Dec. 27, 2024
Linda Eder Takes the Stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Linda Eder will take the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, January 17 at 8 p.m. Eder will deliver an evening of music and charm. Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. 

LATEST NEWS

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Presents CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – AFRIQUE EN CIRQUE
South Florida Cabaret Singers Will Host Third Annual Open Mic Night
Rat Pack Trivia Night at The Ben to Take Place in January
Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Area Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with a self-titled album which quickly established her as one of America's most popular and acclaimed interpreters of pop, standards and theatrical music. She then released two more solo albums before landing a role as the tragic character, Lucy, in the original Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde. She captivated audiences nearly eight times a week with her powerful rendition of signature songs including “Someone Like You” and “A New Life” at New York City’s Plymouth Theatre. Her Broadway debut earned her a Drama Desk nomination and solidified her status as one of America’s most beloved singers and dynamic live performers. 

A VIP post-show meet-and-greet experience and photo opportunity may be added to any ticket.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos