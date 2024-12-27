Linda Eder Takes the Stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Linda Eder will take the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, January 17 at 8 p.m. Eder will deliver an evening of music and charm. Eder’s diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz.

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with a self-titled album which quickly established her as one of America's most popular and acclaimed interpreters of pop, standards and theatrical music. She then released two more solo albums before landing a role as the tragic character, Lucy, in the original Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde. She captivated audiences nearly eight times a week with her powerful rendition of signature songs including “Someone Like You” and “A New Life” at New York City’s Plymouth Theatre. Her Broadway debut earned her a Drama Desk nomination and solidified her status as one of America’s most beloved singers and dynamic live performers.

A VIP post-show meet-and-greet experience and photo opportunity may be added to any ticket.

