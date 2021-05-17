Layon Gray Will Bring Bass Reeves to the Stage in His Play COWBOY

Cowboy, written and directed by Layon Gray, tells the story of Bass Reeves, a freed slave who protected the Wild West as the first Black United States deputy marshal in American history. Over his 32-year career, he apprehended more than 3,000 wanted felons, including some of the most dangerous criminals of the time without sustaining a single gun wound. Many people say his legacy inspired the Lone Ranger character.

"The play is set in 1888 Oklahoma Indian territory, centering around [Reeves] and his Indian companion, searching for two wanted criminals," says Gray. "They all find themselves stuck in a saloon as a deadly tornado approaches."

Cowboy sold out all performances at the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival in two days and recorded a live stream in February 2021 for regional powerhouse ASU Gammage. The play will be making it's South Florida debut in Miami June 11th - June 27, 2021 at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, located at 6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm.

"There were a lot of black cowboys that history has forgotten. These men were there and had a major influence on the Wild West," Gray said. "I want to tell their story."

The play stars Reggie Wilson, C. Reuben, Isaac Beverly, Jaerez Ozolin, and Layon Gray as Bass Reeves.

Gray is the writer of the Off-Broadway hit productions Black Angels Over Tuskegee, and Kings Of Harlem. Cowboy will make it's Off-Broadway debut in November 2021.

The Miami production is being produced by the M Ensemble. Miami's oldest African American theatre company.

Audience members will submit to temperature checks and adhere to social distancing protocols within the theatre, which is currently operating at reduced capacity.

For ticket information go to www.TheMensemble.com or call (305) 200-5043.