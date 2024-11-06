Kravis Center's November Line-Up to Feature Dance, Comedy & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has a month filled with entertainment for all ages this November. From Neil Berg'S 114 YEARS OF BROADWAY to the seasonal sensation, THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, the Kravis Center will always present the best of Broadway. Families will find lots of fun with DISNEY JR. LIVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY and ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT.

Dance-lovers will be delighted by the return of the treasured Dance Theatre of Harlem, while those looking for laughs will find them with Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center Presents Jay Mohr and René Vaca. November also kicks-off the Classical Concert Series with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and fans of folk will discover the uplifting sounds of Kyshona. Details on upcoming performances and tickets can be found by visiting kravis.org.

November's lineup includes:

Adults At Leisure

Neil Berg'S 114 YEARS OF BROADWAY

Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

114 YEARS OF BROADWAY recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Escape to Margaritaville. Enjoy brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $25

Family Fare

DISNEY JR. LIVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY

Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m.

DISNEY JR. LIVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY brings beloved Disney Jr. characters and favorite Marvel superheroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the playdate?

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $39

VIP packages available

Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center Presents

Jay Mohr

Friday & Saturday, November 15 & 16 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Comedian, actor and best-selling author, JAY MOHR has a career that spans three

decades. He starred on Saturday Night Live, opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and with Jennifer Anniston in Picture Perfect. Comedy Central named him one of the 100 greatest stand- up comics of all time.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $32.50

PEAK Series

Kyshona

Sunday, November 17 at 7 p.m.

KYSHONA lends her voice and music to those who feel silenced, forgotten or alone. She began her career as a music therapist and since then has shared her unique sound around the world. She blends roots, rock, R&B and folk with lyrical prowess to uplift the marginalized and bring awareness to the masses.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $25

Classical Concert Series

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, Chief Conductor Designate Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

For over 130 years, Amsterdam's Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra has been counted among the very best orchestras in the world – Gramaphone rates them number 1. The Concertgebouw will tour North America for the first time with their new Chief Conductor Designate, the fast- rising Finnish conductor, Klaus Mäkelä.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $40

Family Fare

TALKING BIRDS AND GOLDEN FISH

Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m.

Sensory-friendly

A new storytelling performance featuring animal tales from around the world, including India, Persia, South America and the Caribbean. The frisky critters have quite a few things to share with us: kindness, silliness and other life lessons for young and old alike. Stories include Hummingbird and Tree, The Raven and Pigeons and more!

PERSSON HALL

Tickets $12 General admission

Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center Presents

René Vaca

Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

René Vaca is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. After dropping out of college to pursue his passion for comedy, Vaca has made significant strides in the industry. His comedic talent and hard work earned him a spot as one of Netflix's Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $29

PEAK Series

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m.

The 19-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and Artistic Director Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet belongs to everyone.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Family Fare

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT

Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT features all the music of the Academy Award- winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don't Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $30

THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

November 29 – December 1 Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at THE ILLUSIONISTS – MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $29

