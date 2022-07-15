Kravis Center to Kick Off 30th Anniversary Season with 11 New Shows

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a spectacular line-up of 11 new shows as part of the 30th anniversary 2022-2023 season. The upcoming season includes concerts by acclaimed artists from Puerto Rico, Haiti, Colombia, and the Canary Islands, tributes to iconic 60s and 70s rock bands, beloved films presented on a big screen with live musicians and dancers, sensory-friendly musical theatre for kids, a new musical parody reflecting current times, and a visually stunning lecture by a leading expert on space exploration. These new shows add to the mix of previously announced comedy, rock, and fan-favorite tours for the 2022-2023 season.

Tickets for Donor pre-sale will become available today, Friday, July 15 at 12pm. This 11-show season line up will be on sale to the Public Friday, July 22 beginning at 12pm

Newly announced performances for the Kravis Center's 30th Anniversary Season include the following:

SEPTEMBER

SalsaPalooza: Andy Montañez, Charlie Cruz, and Norbert

September 17 at 7pm (Saturday)

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of salsa hits! SALSAPALOOZA presents salsa musicians: CHARLIE CRUZ, NORBERTO VÉLEZ of NG2 and headliner ANDY MONTAÑEZ, "El Godfather de la Salsa" and veteran member of legendary El Gran Combo!

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $30



OCTOBER

Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd

October 7 at 8pm (Friday)

Pink Floyd fans-get ready to rock out to your favorite Floyd hits in this incredible tribute show. You'll be immersed in sound, lights, and lasers as they transport you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced. Revel in tunes from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and more.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $35



BélO

(PEAK)

October 8 at 6pm & 8:30pm (Saturday)

Hailed as Haiti's musical ambassador to the world, BélO is a socially conscious singer-songwriter with a sophisticated sound. He has won numerous awards, including the prestigious "Prix Radio France International Discoveries of 2006." Experience his sublime mixture of jazz, worldbeat, rock, reggae and Afro-Haitian traditional rhythms known as "ragganga."

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $30

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

National Geographic Live: Terry Virts - View From Above

(PEAK)

October 21 at 7:30pm (Friday)

Step back, about 220 miles from earth, and experience our planet from a new perspective. Former International Space Station Commander TERRY VIRTS helped to install the outpost's 360-degree observation module, which not only helped him to take more photos than any astronaut before him, but also gives those who see the images a deeper understanding of our planet's climate, economics, and place in the universe.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Click, Clack, Moo

(Family Fare)

October 22 at 10am (Saturday)

"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" Farmer Brown cries. When his granddaughter Jenny comes for a visit, Farmer Brown declares the farm a tech-free zone. He takes her laptop in the cold barn with the shivering cows who use her computer to type messages requesting blankets. Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Will Jenny get her computer back? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. Ages 4+

Sensory-Friendly Presentation

Persson Hall

Tickets $12 General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



Classic Horror Silent Film - The Phantom of the Operawith Organist Cameron Carpenter

October 29 at 8pm (Saturday)

The perfect Halloween weekend experience! Kick off the spookiest day of the year with this one-of-a-kind concert event. International Sensation Organist CAMERON CARPENTER improvises to a live screening of Rupert Julian's 1925 silent horror classic THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $15

Performed on The George W. Mergens Memorial Digital Organ with the world's most advanced technology, a gift to the Center from Alex W. Dreyfoos.

Sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos



NOVEMBER

Grupo Niche

November 5 at 8pm (Saturday)

Known throughout the world for their invigorating range of up-tempo dance music to romantic hits, Latin Grammy Award-winner GRUPO NICHE is considered one of the top salsa orchestras from Colombia. Experience their signature salsa sound during this special performance.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $29



DC's Reflecting Fools

November 1-6 (Tuesday-Sunday)

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 7:30pm

Wednesday, Saturday at 1:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday at 1:30pm

The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Capitol Steps continues upward with DC'S REFLECTING FOOLS-the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. DC'S REFLECTING FOOLS hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that inspire belly-laughter.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $45 · General Admission

Sponsored by Donald and Linda Silpe

Germán López presents: ALMA

November 19 at 6pm & 8:30pm (Saturday)

GERMÁN LÓPEZ is one of the most internationally distinguished "timple" virtuosos from the Canary Islands. His latest release ALMA is a monumental album featuring guests such as Richard Bona, Seckou Keita, Lila Downs, Antonio Toledo, Cheche Alara, Alain Pérez, and produced by two-time Latin Grammy "Producer of the Year" Gregg Field. Experience this special concert featuring original music, flavorful melodies, rhythms, and Canary Island "soul."

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets starts at $39



Dirty Dancing in Concert

November 23 at 7:30pm (Wednesday)

Join us for DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT, the classic film's first live film-to-concert experience. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film's iconic songs. With a soundtrack that marked a generation, DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic. Directly following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party that will surely take you back to the time of your life as you sing and dance along to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs. Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 35 years - now live!

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $35

DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT is presented in partnership with Innovation Arts & Entertainment.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works November 26 at 8pm (Saturday)

"We Will Rock You" with this incredible night of Queen hits! GARY MULLEN AND THE WORKS, who have been performing Queen hits around the world since 2002, recreate the look and sound of the legendary rock band in this one-of-a-kind experience.

Dreyfoos Hall

Tickets start at $25



