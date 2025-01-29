Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival Returns in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The much-anticipated Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) music festival, a beloved tradition in its 18th annual celebration, is set to return on Saturday, March 8th, and Sunday, March 9th, 2025, at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Following a successful 2024, the JITG music festival hosted by the City of Miami Gardens will once again be produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC). This year’s festival boasts a stellar lineup featuring some of the most iconic names in music across a wide range of genres.

Headlining the festival on Saturday, March 8, is the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-award-winning icon Ms. Lauryn Hill. MLH has curated a very special Diaspora Calling! set featuring Wyclef Jean and YG Marley, with special guest Doechii, and performances by Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley.

Sunday, March 9, the legendary multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition, an American Music Award-winning and Grammy-nominated group with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is headlining the festival.

The event will be a celebration of the diverse spectrum of Black Music, including megastar Toni Braxton, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live!, Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, DJ Nasty’s Miami House Party Set Featuring Uncle Luke, Doug E. Fresh, Mike Smiff, Pretty Procelain, 69 Boyz, Yung Joc, And More, Jeff Bradshaw & Friends Featuring a Special Performance by Eric Roberson, with more to be announced! There's something for everyone at JITG 2025.

Tickets range from $250.00 for a 2-day general admission to $1500.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now here.

