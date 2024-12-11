IRON & WINE - LIGHT VERSE TOUR 2025 Announced At Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Iron & Wine - Light Verse Tour 2025 is coming to West Palm Beach for a single performance on Monday, April 14, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 13 at 10a.m. at kravis.org.

When the pandemic hit, Sam Beam of Iron & Wine found himself disconnected from his creative process. The isolation and uncertainty paralyzed him, leaving the songwriter unable to write. While many artists found inspiration in the chaos, Beam struggled with the constant background noise and didn't want to address COVID in his music. This creative block lasted for over two years.

Beam's return to music began in Memphis, where he recorded a handful of Lori McKenna tracks for an EP titled Lori, produced by Matt Ross-Spang. The recording session rekindled Beam's love for making music, helping him reconnect with his creative spirit.

He followed this with solo acoustic shows on a "Back to Basics" tour, which marked a sense of relief for both him and his audience after the long period of isolation. Beam also toured with Andrew Bird in the summer of 2022, further boosting his creative energy and sparking new ideas.

As Beam began to prepare for his next album, Light Verse, he gathered a group of Los Angeles-based musicians, including Tyler Chester, Sebastian Steinberg, and David Garza, among others. They recorded at Waystation, a studio in Laurel Canyon, and at Silent Zoo Studio, where a 24-piece orchestra helped shape the album's sound. Fiona Apple contributed vocals to a duet, “All in Good Time,” lending her distinctive voice to the project.

Lyrically, Light Verse blends fiction and personal insight, exploring themes of love, heartache, and optimism. Beam describes the album as his most playful yet, though he jokes that it's his “first official Iron & Wine comedy album.” In contrast to the introspective nature of Beast Epic and Weed Garden, Light Verse focuses on the joy and acceptance found after the heaviness of the pandemic. The songs are playful, pointed, and delight in beauty over perfection.

Light Verse, due for release on April 26th, is Iron & Wine's seventh full-length album and fifth for Sub Pop Records. It's an album meant to be experienced as a whole, blending elegy, truth, and playful exploration into a cohesive, self-assured work.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets to Iron & Wine - Light Verse Tour 2025 start at $39.50* and go on sale December 13. Beginning at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

