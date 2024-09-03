Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Presents THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL: CRYSTAL OPULENCE UNLEASHED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) will celebrate its 15th anniversary with The Chic & Unique Ball: Crystal Opulence Unleashed. This spectacular crystal-themed gala fundraiser, set for Saturday, November 2, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, promises a night of glittering elegance, luxury, and extravagant fun not to be missed!

As GMCSF marks this milestone year, they pull out all the stops to create an unforgettable experience. This event will benefit the Chorus's operations, concert programming, outreach initiatives, and scholarships.

"What sets The Chic & Unique Ball apart from other fundraisers in South Florida is the sheer creativity and extravagance we bring to the event. This isn't just a gala; it's an immersive experience, where every detail is thoughtfully designed to reflect our crystal opulence theme," states Kerry Waldee, Board Vice Chair and Ball Co-Chair. "We encourage our guests to express themselves in the most luxurious and unique ways, making this night not only a celebration of our 15th anniversary but also a true testament to the spirit and vibrancy of our community."

Newly elected Chorus President and Ball Co-Chair Jonathan Sanz remarked, "Last year's ball was a tremendous success, recognized by all who attended as one of the season's most well-run and festive fundraisers. We're building on that success this year to create an even more fabulous night. From the dazzling entertainment to the exclusive VIP experiences, The Chic & Unique Ball will be an unforgettable evening that supports the essential work of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida."

The night starts with a special VIP reception at 6 p.m., offering exclusive pre-event access, including pre- and post-concert receptions hosted by The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. VIP admission includes prime seating, an open bar, exclusive live performances, private prize drawings, and special event swag. The main event, starting at 7 p.m., features a robust live and silent auction, offering extraordinary items for bidding. Live entertainment from Vibe City Music & Entertainment will dazzle guests and keep them enthralled throughout the evening.

General admission is $200, and tables are available for $2,000. General admission includes access to the main event, fine food, live and silent auctions, a post-event dance party with a live band, and special surprises throughout the night. "Your support is more crucial than ever in helping us continue our mission of promoting inclusivity and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community through quality music experiences," says Executive Director Mark B. Kent.

This elegant evening is sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, ensuring unparalleled sophistication and enjoyment. Guests are encouraged to unleash their most extravagant attire for an evening of crystal opulence and to show their support for the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. Tickets are available at gmcsf.givesmart.com.

Comments