Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Announces The Launch Of Youth Pride Chorus Of South Florida

With the looming threat of "Don't Say Gay" legislation, the Youth Pride Chorus is positioned to provide a safe place for LGBTQ+ youth and allies.

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) has announced the launch of the Youth Pride Chorus of South Florida, a regional program for all youth, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identities. The ensemble will be a visible and vocal advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

"We must stand behind our youth and make sure that they know they are loved and valued for who they are," comments Gabe Salazar, Artistic Director for the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida who will also be leading the new youth ensemble. "Bringing together the region's youth to sing proudly and advocate for human rights will be both empowering and affirming." Mark Kent, Executive Director for GMCSF, agrees. "Right now, Florida's LGBTQ+ youth are hearing in the news that may no longer be validated in school. At GMCSF we decided that we need to do what we can to provide a counter-balance to those negative messages by giving our youth a way to come together and create change."

The Youth Pride Chorus of South Florida (YPCSF) is open to all students who are currently in high school and who wish to participate. Participants will not have to audition to join, and no singing experience is required. Rehearsals will be on Saturday mornings. They will take place twice a month starting in April and will run through the end of June. GMCSF expects the new ensemble to make its debut at the Chorus's Pride concerts at Sunshine Cathedral on June 24 and 25. Students and/or parents who want more information can sign up for an orientation and information session scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at 7 PM at Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale. Additional information on the program and orientation can be found at ypcsf.org.