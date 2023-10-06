Dimensions Dance Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season in November

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) opens its 2023-24 Fall Season with a vivacious Latin-inspired show at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. The season-opening show will feature a special world premiere set to live tango music. Tickets are available here.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's fall performance will inspire and excite with a masterful mix of captivating pieces including an all-new work from Argentinian choreographer Leonardo Reale. Working as both a dancer and choreographer for more than two decades, Reale has kept the spirit of Latin dance alive. He has traveled the world for his craft, making his mark on the international dance scene – yet never forgetting his roots in traditional Latin styles of dance.

Tango Composer Mariano Mores

The new work that Reale has created for the dancers of DDTM is set to the music of one of the greatest Argentine tango composers of all time, Mariano Mores. Born in early twentieth-century Argentina, Mores rose to fame as a composer at the height of tango's popularity. His importance to the history of this classic genre is heard daily due to his creation of the modern tango sextet (organ, piano, bandoneon, electric guitar, keyboard, drums, and bass) used in almost every tango song today. Mores' legacy lives on through DDTM's upcoming performance where the dancers will be accompanied by a special arrangement of his work played live on stage by his grandson, Gabriel Mores.

Choreographer Yanis Pikieris' Boléro

Along with the Argentinian influences of Mores' tango, DDTM's fall performance will be Yanis Pikieris' Boléro. This sinuously enrapturing ballet follows the crescendos of one of Maurice Ravel's most famous Spanish-inspired musical compositions. The audience will also experience an uplifting world premiere commission, Voyager by Yanis Eric Pikieris, a 2022-23 Dance Miami Choreographers Program award-winning dance maker.

Renowned as a bold, cutting-edge contemporary ballet company garnering national recognition and critical acclaim, DDTM was founded in 2016 by Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, former principal dancers of the Miami City Ballet. The company features an energetic repertoire and dedicated world-class dancers of diverse backgrounds. The troupe is an inaugural-cohort member of South Arts' Momentum program, a participant in the International Ballet Festival of Miami, and has performed on stages at both The Joyce Theater (Summer Ballet Festival 2018) and Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out Summer Dance Festival (2018, 2019).

The Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Fall Performance is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the program range from $25 and $45. $10 student tickets are available; seniors, military, and groups of 10+ are eligible for a 10 percent discount.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.