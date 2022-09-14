Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Comedian Kathleen Madigan In January 2023

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance next January 13 by Kathleen Madigan, who's 32-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she's currently on her tour, Do You Have Any Ranch?

Tickets for Kathleen Madigan start at $29.50 and go on sale this Friday, September 16, at 10 am. They may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. She has squeezed in over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO, and has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

She made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, on all streaming outlets. Her most recent special Bothering Jesus is her fifth hour long stand-up special and third special to be available on Netflix. She recently taped her sixth stand-up special that will air in 2023. Her album of Bothering Jesus was the highest selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laugh's Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

According to the Chicago Tribune wrote, Kathleen Madigan "has all but perfected the art of crafting and delivering a perfect joke. That singular dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand."

Comedian Ron White declares, "There's nobody better than Maddy. She's smart and just crushes it every time. She's not just one of the best 'female' comics, she's one of the best comics, period."

Madigan has won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and has done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. An advocate and fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis and Autism. Madigan originally hails from St. Louis, Missouri.