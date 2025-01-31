CityPlace Doral To Host A Series Of Experiences This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CityPlace Doral will host a series of experiences this February. From a foodie festival and Tango classes to romantic Valentine's Day date ideas and MVP specials for the Big Game, CityPlace Doral has something for everyone.

When all eyes are on Miami during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, CityPlace Doral is hosting Food Week, a series of events for foodies including Walk & Grub and Vegan Foodie Fest Miami.

The full line-up of Feb. events includes:

Doral Contemporary Art Museum & Interamerican Design Association Present Visions of Brutalism: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” | Saturday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, March 2

Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) at CityPlace Doral is pleased to present the exhibition, “Visions of Brutalism: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow,” presented by Interamerican Design Association. Debuting Saturday, Feb. 1, “Visions of Brutalism: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” will be on view at DORCAM's pop-up space at CityPlace Doral in Suite 216 until Sunday, March 2. DORCAM will celebrate the exhibition with a VIP Preview on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

The immersive exhibition celebrates the bold, raw and impactful architectural movement that transformed art and design across the globe. In collaboration with the InterAmerican Design Association, “Visions of Brutalism: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow,” showcases works by renowned artists and architects who embody the spirit of Brutalism. The exhibition will include a series of engaging talks featuring prominent voices in architecture, art and design. Featured artists and architects include Gustavo Acosta, Nestor Arenas, Andrés Cabrera, Iván Castillo, Alexis Cogul, Alberto Cavalieri, Ismael Gómez-Peralta, Cristian Magaldi, Flor Mayoral, Rafa Muci.

Details: https://cityplacedoral.com/events/doral-contemporary-art-museum-visions-of-brutalism-yesterday-today-tomorrow

Lectura del Bando | Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., CityPlace Doral will host Lectura del Bando, celebrating the vibrant spirit of the Barranquilla Carnival, one of the most important cultural and folkloric celebrations in Colombia for over 160 years. Recognized by UNESCO as a cultural and intangible heritage of humanity, the Barranquilla Carnival stands as a powerful symbol of Colombian pride around the world.

Locals and visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the carnival spirit, where joy, music, peace and cheerful rumba come together, encouraging everyone to dance to their heart's content. The 2025 Queen of the Barranquilla Miami USA Carnival, Olguita Angarita, will read the “carnival decree,” joyfully declaring the official start of the merriment. The celebration will include music by E Millo Son Curramba Group alongwith performances by the Quillami Folkloric Group, recognized for their significant contributions to the Miami carnival.

Featured guests include the Board of Directors of the nonprofit foundation, Carnaval de Barranquilla Miami USA, and the “Los Reyes 2025” of the carnival, including Olguita Angarita, Reina Principal, Teffy Gallego Escobar, Reina Infantil, Holman Camacho, Rey de la Inclusión, Orlando Vega and Rey Momo.

Self-Care Saturdays | Saturday, Feb. 8., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community is invited to join The Lash Lounge for an energetic HIIT workout led by Anatomy Trainer Crystal Varellas. After the workout, they can enjoy açaí bites while socializing at The Lash Lounge and receive pampering gift bags featuring beauty essentials and Ultisana supplements.

The first 10 tickets sold will receive a brow threading voucher. All attendees will receive complimentary lash consultations and are entered in the beauty rattles.

Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiit-workout-social-hour-self-care-saturdays-at-cityplace-doral-tickets-1222050458819

Super Bowling at King's Dining and Entertainment | Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to close

Keep the Super Bowling action rolling all day long at King's Dining and Entertainment. The community is invited to join for a pregame tailgate with game stations, sports trivia and a live DJ. Then stick around for all the game action on the big screens with mouthwatering bites, lane packages and more.

Pre-Game Tailgate Party, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The family-friendly afternoon includes:

· Football Toss Game

· DJ and trivia from 12 to 4 p.m.

· Guests can win a mix of swag, arcade cards and free bowling cards

Game Watch Party, from 6:30 p.m. to close:

· Group package for $48 per person

· “Halftime Strike Challenge” – Roll a strike to win a complimentary appetizer in the second half

· “Big Game Bonuses” – In-game Incentives (must be a King's reward member to win; not redeemable on Feb. 9)

o Pick-six (inception returned for touchdown) and win a complimentary hour of bowling

o Kick Return (Kick off or punt returned for touchdown) and win a complimentary pizza

Details: www.playatkings.com/superbowling

Valentine's Day:

Valentine's Day Kissing Booth and Jazz Performance by Frank Sax | Friday, Feb. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a special performance at CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza with instrumental smooth jazz classics by Saxophone Player Frank Sax. Guests can capture Instagramable moments with photos at CityPlace Doral's “kissing booth.” All couples will be gifted flowers.

Details: https://cityplacedoral.com/events

Valentine's Day at Novecento | Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16

Novecento – an Argentinian-influenced restaurant concept known for its premium steaks and signature pasta – will offer a special “For Two” menu to celebrate Valentine's Day. From Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, guests can enjoy two appetizers, two entrees and one dessert for $95+ per couple.

Details: https://novecento.com/

Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Valentine's Day at SuViche | Friday, Feb. 14

Make Valentine's Day extra saucy at SuViche. Known for its combination of Japanese of Peruvian cuisines, SuViche will offer its signature drink, “The Prenup,” on Valentine's Day for buy one, get one free.

Details: https://suviche.com/

No reservations are required.

President's Day Brunch at SuViche | Monday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SuViche at CityPlace Doral will host an Extra Saucy President's Day Brunch on Monday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: https://suviche.com/

No reservations are required.

Tango Tuesday at Novecento | Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.

It takes two to Tango! Tango into Tuesday at Novecento at CityPlace Doral. Novecento at CityPlace Doral will host a Tango show on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., with dancers who have vast experience in the Tango dance industry. During the show, guests can also enjoy Wine Tuesday, with 50% off select bottles of wine.

Armando Orzuza, born in La Boca, Buenos Aires, began his professional Tango journey as a sound technician in a Buenos Aires tangueria, immersing himself in the vibrant Tango culture. He started dancing ten years later, learning from original milongueros, and launched his career in 1990 with Daniela Arcuri. Orzuza and his partner, Nuria Martinez, have performed in Alan Parker's “Evita” and Madonna's 2004 tour, Assassination Tango, Jazz at Lincoln Center and ﻿“We” with Jon Secada.

Details: https://novecento.com/

Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Walk & Grub | Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Calling all Miami foodies! During CityPlace Doral's Food Week on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the community can participate in Walk & Grub, a non-group and non-escorted food walking experience that introduces participants to CityPlace Doral's restaurants. Walk & Grub was developed to promote local restaurants to the community and visitors.

Walk & Grub attendees will meet at the Fountain Plaza to receive a wristband and a map with a listing of all the participating restaurants. They will then have the opportunity to walk on their own to all the restaurants to sample bites. Featured CityPlace Doral restaurants include Tap 42, BurgerFi, Juan Valdez, Kings Dining and Entertainment and other participating restaurants.

Details: https://cityplacedoral.com/events/cityplace-doral-walk-grub

Cost: $20

Vegan Foodie Festival Miami | Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Grab friends and come hungry! On Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 8 p.m., the community is invited to CityPlace Doral's Vegan Foodie Fest Miami during Food Week to savor dishes from Florida's top vegan chefs and discover the latest vegan restaurant products. The Vegan Foodie Festival is developed by vegan athlete and Florida vegan bodybuilder John Thomas, along with Vegans Explore and marketing expert Sean Russell.

Guests can indulge in a variety of vegan dishes from local vendors, food trucks and restaurants. From mouth-watering vegan burgers to decadent dairy-free desserts, there's something for every foodie to enjoy. This festival is the perfect opportunity to immerse in the vibrant and innovative world of plant-based dining.

Details: https://cityplacedoral.com/events.

