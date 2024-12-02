News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Celebrate the Season With Holiday POPS Led by Conductor Luke Frazier

The concerts will take place December 8-10, 2024.

By: Dec. 02, 2024
Celebrate the Season With Holiday POPS Led by Conductor Luke Frazier Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Holiday POPS Returns! Celebrate the sounds of the season with Symphony of the Americas' holiday tradition - Holiday POPS led by new POPS Conductor Luke Frazier! From the sweeping sounds of iconic holiday classics made famous by Nat King Cole and Eartha Kitt, to the soul stirring vocals of Whitney Houston and Donny Hathaway, and even a touch of opera - this fresh take on a Holiday POPS program truly has something for everyone!

LATEST NEWS

Voting Open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
The Seventh Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival to Take Place in Pompano Beach This Month
Pompano Beach Arts to Present CROWNS AND TROPHIES Solo Exhibition by Chris Clark
Pompano Beach Jazz Fest to Showcase Grammy Winners And Rising Stars

Symphony of the Americas will present the debut of Luke Frazier as its new Principal Pops Conductor. Frazier will lead the orchestra in Holiday POPS!, a spectacular three-concert event featuring an all-star cast of guest artists, including Grammy Award winner, Sydney James Harcourt, an original Broadway cast member of HAMILTON; New York City cabaret and comedy sensation Hilary Morrow from The Second City; and internationally acclaimed soprano Maureen McKay from the Metropolitan Opera. These powerhouse performers will join Symphony of the Americas for a festive celebration of music, sure to make this holiday season unforgettable.

The concerts, December 8-10, 2024, will feature a program of exceptional musicians, playing a joyful mix of classic holiday favorites, Broadway hits, operatic masterpieces-all of which are exclusive never-before-heard arrangements! Luke Frazier shared his excitement about the concert, saying, "I've had the pleasure of working with Sydney, Hilary, and Maureen on a variety of national PBS specials, and I'm beyond excited to bring them all together for Holiday POPS! Each of them brings an electric energy to the stage and I know their incredible talents will entertain and delight. I'm also thrilled to begin this new chapter with the Symphony of the Americas and create something truly magical with these incredible artists - And it's an honor to make music with the exceptional players of Symphony of the Americas."

This holiday concert is the perfect way to celebrate the season with a mix of festive cheer, Broadway glamour, and operatic classics. Whether you're a longtime supporter of Symphony of the Americas or new to orchestra concerts altogether, Holiday POPS!, promises to be an unforgettable and entertaining experience for all!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos