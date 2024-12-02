Celebrate the Season With Holiday POPS Led by Conductor Luke Frazier

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Holiday POPS Returns! Celebrate the sounds of the season with Symphony of the Americas' holiday tradition - Holiday POPS led by new POPS Conductor Luke Frazier! From the sweeping sounds of iconic holiday classics made famous by Nat King Cole and Eartha Kitt, to the soul stirring vocals of Whitney Houston and Donny Hathaway, and even a touch of opera - this fresh take on a Holiday POPS program truly has something for everyone!

Symphony of the Americas will present the debut of Luke Frazier as its new Principal Pops Conductor. Frazier will lead the orchestra in Holiday POPS!, a spectacular three-concert event featuring an all-star cast of guest artists, including Grammy Award winner, Sydney James Harcourt, an original Broadway cast member of HAMILTON; New York City cabaret and comedy sensation Hilary Morrow from The Second City; and internationally acclaimed soprano Maureen McKay from the Metropolitan Opera. These powerhouse performers will join Symphony of the Americas for a festive celebration of music, sure to make this holiday season unforgettable.

The concerts, December 8-10, 2024, will feature a program of exceptional musicians, playing a joyful mix of classic holiday favorites, Broadway hits, operatic masterpieces-all of which are exclusive never-before-heard arrangements! Luke Frazier shared his excitement about the concert, saying, "I've had the pleasure of working with Sydney, Hilary, and Maureen on a variety of national PBS specials, and I'm beyond excited to bring them all together for Holiday POPS! Each of them brings an electric energy to the stage and I know their incredible talents will entertain and delight. I'm also thrilled to begin this new chapter with the Symphony of the Americas and create something truly magical with these incredible artists - And it's an honor to make music with the exceptional players of Symphony of the Americas."

This holiday concert is the perfect way to celebrate the season with a mix of festive cheer, Broadway glamour, and operatic classics. Whether you're a longtime supporter of Symphony of the Americas or new to orchestra concerts altogether, Holiday POPS!, promises to be an unforgettable and entertaining experience for all!

