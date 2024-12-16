Celebrate New Year's Eve At Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Miramar, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and The Legendary "Bad Boys" of Reggae, Inner Circle are inviting the community and visitors to ring in the New Year at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater with a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration on Tuesday, December 31 from 8 pm to 12:30 am. This exciting event under the stars will feature nonstop music, live entertainment, delicious food, The Wobble and Best Dressed Contests and cash prizes. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater is located at 16801 Miramar Parkway in Miramar.

The New Years Eve event includes:

· Activities for Kids: A designated space for children to enjoy interactive games and fun.

· Food Trucks and Local Vendors: A wide variety of tasty treats from local food vendors.

· Full Bar Service: A selection of beverages to help you toast the New Year.

· Non-Stop Entertainment: Performances by top local talent, including Richie Stephens, Visions Band, Waggy T, DJ Fergy, and a special hosting appearance by anchor Donovan Campbell.

· Fireworks at Midnight.

· Attendees are encouraged to bring your own chairs.

Headlining the event is Richie Stephens, one of the most influential voices in reggae music. He is known for his chart-topping hits "In The Ghetto", "Come On Over" and Can't Stop The Feeling".

"Enjoy the energetic atmosphere for all ages as we celebrate the arrival of 2025. Whether you're attending with family or friends, this event promises to create lasting memories featuring local talent and food vendors. We look forward to a great evening and partnering for this 3rd annual New Year's Eve Celebration," said Ian Lewis, of Inner Circle.

