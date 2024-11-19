Casts Set for ROMÉO ET JULIETTE & More at Palm Beach Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Opera proudly announces the internationally acclaimed casts for its highly anticipated 2025 mainstage season, featuring Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, Verdi's La traviata, and Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. This season showcases a remarkable blend of celebrated returning artists, company debuts, and an exciting U.S. debut, promising unforgettable performances on the Kravis Center stage.

Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

January 24-26, 2025

The season opens with Gounod's timeless masterpiece, Roméo et Juliette, under the baton of Palm Beach Opera's Ari Rifkin Music Director, David Stern, who returns after leading 18 acclaimed productions with the company. Tara Faircloth, an esteemed stage director known for her work with Lyric Opera of Chicago and Arizona Opera, makes her Palm Beach Opera debut in this stirring romantic tragedy. The title roles will be shared across performances, with Long Long (Roméo, Fri/Sun), an acclaimed tenor making his Palm Beach Opera debut, and Amina Edris (Juliette, Fri/Sun), known for her luminous interpretations of French repertoire and as a favorite at Opéra national de Paris. Eric Taylor and Lydia Grindatto will each make their role and company debuts as Roméo and Juliette on Saturday night. The cast features Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent, a role he performed at the Metropolitan Opera last season, and Aleksey Bogdanov as Capulet and Lauren Decker as Gertrude, both familiar faces to Palm Beach Opera audiences. An ensemble of talented Palm Beach Opera Young Artists and Bailey Apprentice Artists rounds out the cast.

Verdi's La traviata

February 21-23, 2025

David Stern returns to conduct Verdi's beloved classic, La traviata, with an inspired cast led by Israeli stage director Omer Ben Seadia, whose recent successes include productions at Houston Grand Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. The role of Violetta will be portrayed by Gabriella Reyes (Fri/Sun) in her role and company debut. Reyes captivates audiences this season at the Metropolitan Opera in alternating performances as both Mimì and Musetta in Franco Zeffirelli's iconic production of La bohème, as well as Margarita Xirgu in Osvaldo Golijov's Ainadamar. Returning artist Amanda Woodbury will take on the role of Violetta on Saturday, having recently performed the role at Irish National Opera. The role of Alfredo will be sung by Mario Chang (Fri/Sun), previously seen as Cavaradossi in Tosca, and Yongzhao Yu (Sat) in his Palm Beach Opera debut. Palm Beach Opera favorite Michael Chioldi returns as Germont for his tenth production with the company.

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro

April 4-6, 2025

Palm Beach Opera concludes its season with Mozart's lively and beloved The Marriage of Figaro, led by distinguished conductor Gary Thor Wedow, a renowned specialist in Mozart and Baroque music making his Palm Beach Opera debut. The production is directed by Stephen Lawless, who returns to reprise this popular staging first seen in Palm Beach Opera's 2018 season, much to the delight of audiences. The cast features international star Adam Plachetka as Figaro, in his Palm Beach Opera debut with a role he has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and Vienna State Opera. The Countess will be sung by Hailey Clark, returning after singing Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte and Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, marking her third Palm Beach Opera appearance in a leading Mozart/da Ponte role. John Chest makes his Palm Beach Opera debut as the Count Almaviva, joining an ensemble cast including Inna Demenkova as Susanna in her U.S. and role debut, and Angela Brower as Cherubino, a role she has performed at Bayerische Staatsoper and San Francisco Opera.

About Palm Beach Opera

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, enriching the lives of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and training the next generation of opera stars. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main-stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

