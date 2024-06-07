Brévo Theatre to Present DISSONANCE to Commemorate Juneteenth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brévo Theatre will present the South Florida premiere of “Dissonance,” a compelling new play that dives deep into the complex dynamics of a 20-year friendship between Angela, a Black American woman, and Lauren, a white American woman, in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death. Crafted by playwrights Marci Duncan and Kerry Sandell, and directed by Dr. James Webb, this production explores the global reverberations of racial injustice and its personal impacts. Join us for the premiere on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach, Florida, with additional performances at Broward College's PACT in Pembroke Pines on June 15 and 16.

“Dissonance” tells the story of Angela and Lauren, two friends who met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other's children, and are now starting a new business. As they open their coffee shop in a historic Black neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, they uncover deeply-held perceptions that threaten to dismantle their friendship. The audience will be able to see if a friendship survives the brutal honesty of differing life experiences.

"This powerful production will really be captivating as you follow along the journey of Angela and Lauren. There will be hard conversations they will have to have that may even strain their friendship," says Zaylin Yates, co-founder of Brévo Theatre. “We are really excited to be a part of this, but we are also looking forward to the audience's feedback since this is such an impactful production.”

Brévo Theatre's mission is to enrich the community, share thought-provoking narratives, and create nurturing environments through the arts.

Dr. James Webb is an accomplished, New York-based playwright, director and educator, whose work is centered on the southern Black experience. Marci Duncan has extensive theater credits and is currently teaching acting and directing at the University of West Florida where she is the director of the acting program. This will be Marci's playwriting debut. Additionally, Kerry Sandell will be debuting her first play collaboration with "Dissonance." Her passion for connecting people through storytelling was the driving force behind developing this play with Marci.

For more information, including ticket prices, availability, and updates, please visit Brévo Theatre's official website or email info@brevotheatre.org.

Tickets are available for $35 to $45.

