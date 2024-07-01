Brévo Theatre Showcases Youth Talent In YOUNG, GIFTED, AND BRAVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brévo Theatre has announced the third annual production of "Brévo for Broadway," Young, Gifted & Brave – Theatre for youth program.

For the third year, this beloved event will showcase a multitude of award-winning Broadway musicals and plays, featuring the skilled talent of high school students and recent graduates from South Florida all between the ages of 14-20.

The culminating performance will take place on July 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Broward College's Bailey Hall located at 3501 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33314. Tickets are $35.00. Bailey Hall's exceptional facilities will provide the perfect backdrop for this mesmerizing showcase of young talent.

Now, in its third year, the Young, Gifted & Brave – Theatre for Youth program continues to engage and inspire young actors from diverse and underserved communities. Through this conservatory, students receive top-notch actor training and performance instruction, culminating in the eagerly anticipated annual summer performance. Additionally, students are trained in mindfulness and self-awareness, an important skill for aspiring actors. The artists will perform a curated production of hit Broadway musical performances from shows such as “Lempicka,” “Once On This Island” and “Anything Goes” to name a few. The family-friendly variety show will also include both comedic and dramatic scenes and monologues, some as a result of in-depth workshops written by the students themselves, as well as from notorious plays.

"We are passionate about beginning another summer of nurturing young talent through theater education. We expect this year's performances to be exceptional, and we are honored to help shape the future of these incredibly talented young actors. Their potential is boundless, and their futures shine bright - we feel privileged to play a small role in that development,"says Zaylin Yates, co-founder of Brévo Theatre.

Brévo Theatre is also offering special discounts for youth-focused organizations. Please email info@brevotheatre.org for information.

This program is in partnership with Westcare Village South and Broward College. Support has been provided by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward:

Drial Foundation Fund

General Unrestricted Fund

The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund

Brévo Theatre's mission is to enrich the community, share thought-provoking narratives, and create nurturing environments through the arts. Join us as we celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of these young performers.

For more information, including ticket prices, availability, and updates, please visit Brévo Theatre's official website.

