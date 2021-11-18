Broward Center Announces 2021/22 Dance And Classical Series

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts 2021/2022 Dance and Classical Series presented by PNC Private Bank will deliver the exhilarating and timeless joy found in these artistic forms in a season featuring internationally acclaimed artists whose work has inspired a devoted following of modern fans while continuing to delight longtime connoisseurs.

The wonderful variety of contemporary dance is highlighted by the sensual and seductive moves of Tango Fire, the eye-popping configurations of Pilobolus and the transformative pieces of Ronald K. Brown's Evidence company. A mash-up of classical celebration and crossover, the Series features the classical training and hip-hop sensibilities of Black Violin, the pop and classical inspirations fueling Well-Strung, a captivating pairing of Beethoven and Philip Glass by Simone Dinnerstein and Matt Haimovitz and chamber music from the renowned Les Violons du Roy featuring Jeremy Denk.

The Series begins with Black Violin and the Give Thanks Tour in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, Black Violin combines their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound often described as "classical boom." Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes in this tour that employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band's Grammy-nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album. Tickets are $20-$69.50 with $106 Spirt Club Level tickets.

The series offers two opportunities to enjoy Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center on Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m.

In an electrifying double bill, the company presents his newest work, Mercy, as well as a newly conceived 20th-anniversary presentation of Brown's soulful masterpiece Grace, originally created for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. According to the New York Times, "There are certain givens in a dance by Ronald K. Brown. Deep, spiritual seriousness. A sophisticated mastery of stage space. Music that makes you want to move. A vocabulary, drawn from many parts of the African diaspora, that Mr. Brown has developed into a personal language that's flexible, richly expressive and irresistibly kinetic." This presentation is made possible in part through grant funding from Funding Arts Broward and the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50 with $75 VIP tickets.

Well-Strung, the string quartet with a modern twist, returns by popular demand to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center on Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m. Featuring Edmund Bagnell (violin), Christopher Marchant (violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (violin), the ensemble was described by the New York Times as "A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven." Well-Strung plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. Their third and most recent release, Under The Covers, debuted on Billboard's Classical Chart at No. 3 and the Classical Crossover Chart at No. 4. Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome has gained international attention with performances in the UK, Italy, Austria, Russia and Turkey. Tickets are $40-$45 with $75 VIP tickets offering premium seating and other exclusives.

International Tango superstar German Cornejo's dance troupe The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires ignites The Parker on Sunday, January 30 at 6 p.m. This exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication of Tango to evoke the intoxicating passion of late night Buenos Aires. Playing to sold-out crowds around the world, Tango Fire encompasses and defines all that is Argentine Tango accompanied by the unforgettable music of the great Tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel. Of a performance in London, The Telegraph reported "...this is one of the most stupendous and drop-dead-sexy displays of tango - nay, of any type of dancing - that you are likely to see all year." Tickets are $43 - $73.

Two extraordinary artists pair Beethoven with one of contemporary music's most influential composers, Philip Class, when pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz collaborate in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center or Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. This dynamic program includes a Beethoven Cello Sonata alongside a Glass Partita, and solo piano and cello repertoire by both composers. Renowned as a musical pioneer, Haimovitz has been hailed by the New Yorker as a "remarkable virtuoso" who "never turns in a predictable performance" while Dinnerstein has seen her recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Classical Chart and be named to many "Best of" lists including those of the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and New Yorker. Tickets are $57.50 - $67.50.

For the past 50 years, Pilobolus has performed around the globe in events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics and collaborated with some of the world's greatest influencers and creators. They return to the Amaturo Theater in BIG FIVE OH! on Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m. This golden jubilee celebration of dance royalty includes the vintage classic Untitled, the high-voltage Megawatt, signature shadow works, and a few new concepts. Pilobolus is as fresh and vibrant as ever in this remixed retrospective celebrating a half century of radical creativity and boundary-pushing. Tickets are $55-$65.

The series concludes with Les Violons du Roy featuring Jeremy Denk at The Parker on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Under music director Jonathan Cohen, Les Violons du Roy continues to explore the nearly boundless repertoire of music for chamber orchestra. In performances matched as closely as possible to the period of each work's composition, its interpretations are deeply informed by the latest research on seventeenth- and eighteenth-century performance practice. Acclaimed by the New York Times as "An artist you want to hear no matter what he performs," Denk is one of America's foremost pianists who returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra. This presentation is made possible in part through grant funding from Funding Arts Broward. Tickets are $35 - $75.

