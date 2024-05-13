Kravis Center Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOL Student Share Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosted its 4th annual Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The event is an annually recurring educational initiative that develops sustainable musical theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center has been a Disney Musicals in Schools affiliate since 2017. Each student and teacher who took the stage last week spent nearly 18 weeks rehearsing and performing their first school musical, emceed by Emmy-nominated journalist and WPBF 25 News Anchor Steven Graves.

"At the Kravis Center, we strive to enhance the lives of students and educators across Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida by offering dynamic and inspiring arts education programs," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. "Our collaboration with Disney Theatrical Group has been invaluable and our team was thrilled to welcome these gifted young artists to the Kravis Center stage."

This year's participating schools included South Olive Elementary School in West Palm Beach, Glade View Elementary School in Belle Glade, Highland Elementary School in Lake Worth Beach and Egret Lake Elementary School in West Palm Beach. Their performances highlight Disney favorites such as "Jungle Prologue" from Jungle Book KIDS, "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen KIDS, and "Go with the Flow" from Finding Nemo KIDS. The Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration will also feature "Finale" from Willy Wonka KIDS.

This year's Kravis Center teaching artists included Courtney Anello, Rebecca Leslie, Jesse McCoy and Janis McDavid. The event is made possible through a grant by Truist Foundation.

"Our goal is to provide school faculty with the essential training and resources to enhance student performance and creativity, empowering them to excel," said Diane Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Kravis Center. "Our mission involves nurturing a deep understanding and admiration for the arts in educational institutions while building a vibrant community of cultural organizations, students, parents, faculty, staff and neighbors."

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Kravis Center provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire, and educate audiences across the entire community.

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.

DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, operates under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher. The group produces and licenses Broadway productions around the world, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, TARZAN, Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Aladdin, and Frozen, winning 20 Tony Awards and 62 nominations for their Broadway productions. Other stage ventures include the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin and King David in concert on Broadway. Disney Theatrical Group has collaborated with the nation's preeminent theatres to develop new stage musicals including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday and Hercules. As a part of the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney Theatrical Group also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner, which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire. Next on the Disney Theatrical schedule: the world-premiere of Hercules in Hamburg, Germany and the North American tour of a reimagined production of Beauty and The Beast in 2025.

