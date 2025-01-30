BWW Q&A: Jeff Kiltie on the 2024/2025 Broadway Concert Series at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, which opened in 2010, is an elegant, high-tech, 330 seat facility, with the mission to enhance the quality of life for Aventura by providing a variety of performing arts and relevant cultural programming for audiences of all ages.

Set amidst a spectacular waterfront setting in the heart of the Aventura, Florida the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is easily accessible from both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is managed by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (PACA) and continues to bring an extraordinary new world of cultural opportunities to one of the most desirable and vibrant destinations, Aventura – The City of Excellence.

Jeff, with over 30 years of experience in the performing arts industry, is the general manager of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AACC) in Aventura, Florida. He collaborates with the city manager of Aventura and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which manages the venue.

Before becoming general manager in 2016, Jeff served as AACC's event services manager since its opening in 2010 and worked as production supervisor at the Broward Center for eight years. His earlier roles included production stage manager for regional, touring, and off-Broadway productions and resident stage manager at venues like the Hollywood Playhouse, where he also served as vice president of the board.

A graduate of the International Association of Venue Manager's Venue Management School (2019), and previously served on the board of directors of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater and Arts Honors from 2018-2022, as board president for the 2021/22 season and now serve as a judge.

What inspires the selection of shows for the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's Broadway Concert Series?

I’m inspired by the incredible talent of Broadway and musical theater performers and want to bring those stars to the residents of Aventura and audiences throughout South Florida who may not get to see them in New York. I try my best to anticipate what will appeal to our audiences, who have a deep understanding of and appreciation for the arts and what’s hot on Broadway.

Can you share some highlights from the 2024/2025 Broadway Concert Series and what audiences can expect?

This season has one of the most exciting and anticipated line-ups we’ve ever hosted at our venue and we are proud to be able to highlight their exceptional talent. This season we are presenting three incredible concerts featuring the original stars from some of Broadway’s most memorable, beloved shows: Rent!, Hairspray and Jersey Boys. Audiences can expect nonstop song, dance and entertainment with incredible engagement from these performers.

How do you feel the Broadway Concert Series contributes to the cultural landscape of Aventura, Florida?

The Broadway Concert Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is a vibrant addition to Aventura's cultural landscape as it promotes arts and culture in our community, inspires emerging artists, promotes local tourism and engages the community through diverse talent from Broadway and beyond.

How has your extensive experience in the performing arts industry shaped your role as general manager of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center?

I’ve been with the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center since its inception in 2010 so moving into the role of General Manager in 2016 felt like a natural transition. I believe that my extensive experience in South Florida’s entertainment landscape has helped me excel in a competitive environment. Understanding our audience has empowered me to weather immense challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and to be able to connect the community through the arts.

Can you discuss the collaboration between the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts?

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center belongs to the City of Aventura and is the City of Excellence’s hometown performing arts center. The city brought in the Broward Center for the Performing Arts to manage the venue. As the General Manager, I collaborates closely with the Broward Center’s Vice President of Operations and the Aventura City Manager to host performances across various artistic disciplines and provide programming with something for everyone.

Could you discuss the significance of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's waterfront setting and its impact on the audience's experience?

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's waterfront setting adds an opulent touch to an already striking façade that aligns with its mission to enhance the quality of life in Aventura by offering diverse performing arts and cultural programming for audiences of all ages. The picturesque waterfront view creates a stunning backdrop, complementing the high quality performances within a state-of-the-art venue. The symbolism of water is woven throughout the center, exemplified by the lobby’s unique terrazzo floor created by local artist Edouard Duval-Carrié. Commissioned by the Miami-Dade Art in Public Places program, the installation reflects the beauty of the Atlantic waters and its vibrant aquatic life. The venue also features an outdoor plaza connected to the Shorewalk. Guests can enjoy these serene views through the lobby’s fully enclosed floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which further immerse visitors in the tranquil coastal ambiance.

You've got some incredible Broadway stars in this season's lineup, can you tell us about that?

We are thrilled to host some of Broadway’s most talented stars from the biggest shows! First, in January, we welcomed Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT. The duo are celebrating 30 years of friendship and provided an unforgettable evening of music, stories and fun. On Thursday, March 6, Hairspray's original Tracy, Penny, and Amber, Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony nominee Kerry Butler and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy, are reunited for a night filled with storytelling and music in a fabulous show they have titled Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now. Following a recent hit run off-Broadway, they’ll share their journeys, friendships, careers and experiences as mothers. On Friday, March 28, John Lloyd Young, the Tony Award-winning original Frankie Valli form the Broadway and film versions of the blockbuster Jersey Boys, will present a one-man show, celebrating classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s, performed in the authentic acoustic style of original rock ‘n’ roll, Doo-Wop and R&B.

Which show are you most excited about this season?

Of course, I am really excited about our entire Broadway Concert Series, but I will say every show piques my interest in a different way and I hope they will pique yours too. I am always excited about our season because of the level of talent we are able to bring to the stage whether that’s Broadway, music, comedy, magic, parodies, dance and more. But we are more than just what we present on the stage. We partner with The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Performance Project School of the Arts to host our summer theater camps for kids, and we also offer sensory-inclusive performances. We are also home to many events throughout the year for the students of the city of Aventura’s charter K-8 and high schools and community groups.

Why must audiences check out the Broadway Concert Series at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center?

Audiences will love our Broadway Concert Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center because it is a unique and fun way see the current stars of Broadway and to revisit classic Broadway and Great American Songbook hits that we all know and love while connecting with the artists in an intimate setting. Each show offers a VIP add-on which includes a post-show meet & greet / photo opportunity with the artists. As always, we are proud to bring world-renowned names to the city of Aventura.

