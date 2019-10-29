BWW Feature: BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY at Colony Theatre

Miami New Drama presents The Bridge of San Luis Rey by Thornton Wilder adapted for the stage by David Greenspan- October 24-25, 2019 - Preview October 26, 2019 - Opening Night through November 17, 2019 Tickets starting at $39.

Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre is proud to present THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY, an adventurous adaptation of Thorton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize winning novel written and starring six-time Obie Award winning playwright, David Greenspan. The multi-faceted tale is turned into a wryly lyrical fable of fate, love, and the transformative magic of theater.

Adapted for the stage, directed by, and starring David Greenspan, this show tells the story of five travelers, and how their lives are intertwined after being hurled to their deaths by a collapsing bridge in colonial Peru. This gripping new play is a lyrical and transformative experience about the bridge between life and death: love.

THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY deepens Miami New Drama's relationship with the Wilder Estate that began with the acclaimed multilingual adaptation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town bringing Grover's Corner to life with a Miami audience in mind. This piece kicks off Miami New Drama's third full season at the Colony Theatre bringing thrilling stories for a new Miami to the stage.

"The Wilder Estate introduced me to this play because of the extraordinarily strong relationship we built during the development of Our Town, and because they knew of my love for the book," says Artistic Director Michel Hausmann. "The play captures the magic of the novel, while adding the wry, unexpected humor of the great David Greenspan. I knew we had to do it. We are thrilled to give this play its second production and share it with our Miami audience."

THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY features a multicultural cast of award-winning local and visiting talent. David Greenspan (6-time Obie Award winner) leads as Uncle Pio, Austin Reed Alleman as Esteban, Lindsey Corey (Carbonell Award Winner) as Dona Clara, Jeanette Dilone as Camile Perichole, Marcela Jabes as Pepita, Carlos Orizondo (Carbonell Award Winner) as Don Andres & Cap. Alvarado, Mary Lou Rosato (Drama Desk Award Winner) as Dona Maria, Karen Stephens (Carbonell Award Winner & Miami New Times Best Actress) as Madre Maria, and Kevin Veloz as Manuel.

"Bringing The Bridge of San Luis Rey to Miami New Drama offers me an opportunity to hone and to deepen the production by addressing, as of yet, unexplored aspects of the play," says Greenspan.

Miami New Drama will present three additional world class productions including two world premieres and a co-production with Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota in the 2019-2020 Season. THE CUBANS by Michael Leon, directed by Victoria Collado (January 23-February 16, 2020), A WONDERFUL WORLD, book by Aurin Squire, directed by Christopher Renshaw (March 5-April 5, 2020), and THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee, directed by Vanessa Stalling.

Miami New Drama is made possible with the support of the City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Funding Arts Network, the Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation, and the Knight Foundation.

Visit miaminewdrama.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories