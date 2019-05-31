BWW Feature: A BRONX TALE at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, June 11 â€“ 23, 2019

(Humor me and read this as a Mob Boss): Listen Wiseguy! You aren't gonna wanna miss this one unless you want to end up with cement shoes at the bottom of the Intercostal.

I am gonna be straight with you. The first time I watched A BRONX TALE was on Broadway. My husband and I went to New York and A BRONX TALE was his choice and I had little say. I didn't wanna start any beef. I couldn't argue about it since I always chose the show when I drag him to my bi-annual Broadway Show marathons (One to two shows a night for our whole stay). Plus, anything associated with Robert De Niro I am a fan. We were blown away. This is a perfect musical for someone who loves the movie and an even better choice to bring your family or friends that want an introduction to musicals in general. For those of us theatre manics, what's not to love about a musical that has been described as "Jersey Boys meets West Side Story". A definite crowd-pleaser!

I don't wanna be a snitch but I can tell you A BRONX TALE is based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. I have great news for you, mafiosos. A BRONX TALE will play the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on June 11 - 23, 2019 and you don't need to wack anyone to see it!

Producers Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment are pleased to announce that the North American Tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Bring the Don in your life to the joint and come watch a show you'll both love.

Tickets for A BRONX TALE will be available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 954.660.6307. Ticket prices start at $40.75*.

For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com. Follow A Bronx Tale on Twitter: @BXTaleMusical, Facebook, Instagram.

Photos by Joan Marcus





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories