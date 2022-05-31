BORROWED Premieres at the Game Room in Miami Ironside

Two strangers meet for a brief encounter but get more out of their "borrowed time" together than either could have imagined. With this premise in mind, multiple Tony winning producer Jim Kierstead wrote his first play, Borrowed, which is about to come alive onstage.

Presented by Broadway Factor, Borrowed will make its World Premiere from June 23 - July 17 at the Game Room in Miami Ironside (7610 NE 4th Ct.), a mix-use urban center near downtown Miami. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.borrowedtheplay.com.

Touching on universal themes of love and loss, fathers and sons and, ultimately, forgiveness, Borrowed will be directed by Melissa Almaguer (Proof and Pillowman) and assistant directed by Natalie Cabo (Twenty Something, The Amparo Experience). The two-character play features Ernesto Reyes (Luz, Days of Our Lives) in the role of Justin and Caleb Scott (7 Deadly Sins, The Cubans) playing David.

Kierstead's playwriting debut is an intense psychological thriller that builds tension as it reaches a surprising and cathartic climax. It takes place on the Jersey shores in a rundown cottage overlooking the Hudson River. It's home to David, a reclusive 50ish Army veteran and amateur artist with physical and emotional scars. While surfing dating sites, the middle-aged man finds Justin, a young and handsome openly gay man who has unresolved father issues and risky habits.

The two men agree to meet, but when Justin shows up on David's doorsteps, something goes terribly wrong. What follows is an emotional cat-and-mouse game in which the characters fight, converse, relive past experiences and, ultimately, empathize.

"I think the characters in Borrowed are people we can all relate to on some level, and I'm hopeful that, as we go on this 90-minute ride with them, everyone will be happy to have spent time with these guys," says the author. "They are flawed and amazing, just as we all are."

An unconventional theatrical experience, Borrowed will be presented in an unusual space - an artsy loft studio that allows audiences to feel immersed in the performers' world. The venue is part of an eco-friendly stretch of shops, cafes, galleries, Eucalyptus trees and butterfly patches located in the vibrant New River district, a few miles north of downtown Miami.

"The exciting part of independent theater is that the space you find ends up informing the piece," says Almaguer, the director. "I am thrilled with the location we have, it's unconventional and provides us an opportunity to tell the story in an unexpected way."

THE CREATIVE TEAM features Stage Manager Vickie Anderson, General Manager Amy London, Lighting Designer Anthony Galaska, Set/Prop Designer Jennifer Ivy, Sound Designer Ernesto Gonzalez, Fight Choreographer Leonard Soroko, Intimacy Director Nicole Perry and Yoga/Meditation Guide Melissa Ann Hubicsak.

Borrowed is intended for older teens and adults and contains mature themes and language, stressful situations and brief nudity.

To purchase tickets for underprivileged high school seniors, college students and actors and theater workers financially impacted by the pandemic (at a discounted $40 per ticket), please visit www.borrowedtheplay.com and click on the "Donate Tickets" tab.

General admission tickets are priced at $50 and can also be purchased at www.borrowedtheplay.com